Will Madden 24 Come to the Xbox Game Pass Before 2024’s Super Bowl?

Madden 24 is the latest installment of EA Sports’ American Football franchise, which hit the shelves on August 18, 2023. It is one of the most-played sports simulation games besides EA FC 24 and NBA 2K24. However, fans are lately looking forward to this 2023-released title joining the Xbox Game Pass, and that too before the Super Bowl 2024.

Advertisement

The Super Bowl is the annual championship match for the National Football League (NFL). The LVIII edition of the event will be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. Naturally, with the Super Bowl fever catching now, fans are ever so eager about getting the latest Madden in the Game Pass as this will allow them to play as their favorite stars.

When was Madden 23 made available on a game subscription service?

Madden 23 joined the Xbox Game Pass on February 9, 2023, via EA Play before the Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 12. So, EA can continue the trend and Madden 24 to the subscription plans before the Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gamepasstracker/status/1623691206763978752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is also the perfect moment for the EA Sports’ NFL title to join the Game Pass because the sport is currently gaining a lot of attention. So, many fans would like to play some Madden 24 before catching the Super Bowl 2024 action. On top of it, readers should note that Madden 24 was recently available on the Xbox Game Pass for a free weekend raising the chance for it to join the subscription on a longer run soon.

Will Madden 24 on the Game Pass allow players to access Ultimate Team?

Video games featured on Xbox Game Pass do not limit fans with the content, as they give access to every feature of a game whether it’s online or offline. So, fans shouldn’t worry about not getting access to Madden 24’s Ultimate Team mode with Xbox’s subscription plan.

Ultimate Team is an online game mode and possibly one of the most played modes in EA Sports games. In this mode, fans can create their unique squads using various player cards. Later, they can use those squads to play matches against other players or CPU-controlled squads in the online mode.

Xbox Game Pass currently features Madden 23 via EA Play, so fans should wait for the latest edition of Madden to join the subscription. If they are unable to wait so long, they can join EA Play Pro. It is a more expensive version of EA’s subscription service but gives access to a lot more games, including the latest titles like Madden 24 and EA FC 24.