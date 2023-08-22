Monolith employee acidentally leaked concept art for the upcoming Wonder Woman game

While Marvel is leaving its mark in the gaming industry with titles like Spider-Man and other upcoming titles, the rivals DC could stay behind. Recently, there is an exciting leak about the upcoming Wonder Woman title by Monolith Productions.

Advertisement

In 2021, Monolith Productions and WB Games announced the development of a superhero video game based on the famous DC character Wonder Woman. Being one of the most famous female superheroes, fans were eagerly looking forward to this title. However, the developers were absolutely quiet about it.

The DC fans were looking through every corner of the internet to find something about this superhero game. But until recently, they were unable to come across much about it. A Monolith employee accidentally leaked information related to this upcoming Wonder Woman game.

Advertisement

Monolith’s Wonder Woman concept art leaked on LinkedIn

The Senior Mocap Supervisor for Monolith Productions shared a post related to the upcoming Wonder Woman title. It was the concept art for this upcoming action-adventure game. This leak provided a new look to the fans besides the teaser that Monolith released to announce this project in 2021.

The Monolith employee was not meant to share this concept art. So the LinkedIn post was soon deleted from the profile. But it was possibly too late, as it already spread all across the internet. Those who even failed to check the original LinkedIn post can still see the art on Reddit and Imgur.

The concept art doesn’t reveal much about the game, but there are some speculations from seeing the art. The concept art features the DC superhero besides two unknown characters, an Amazon warrior like Wonder Woman and a human woman in high-tech gear.

Advertisement

What to expect from this upcoming DC game?

Despite Monolith being tight-lipped about the Wonder Woman game, fans know quite a few things about it. This upcoming action-adventure title is going to be an open-world single-player. It will feature an original plot referencing DC comics and movies.

As for the game’s plot, Monolith revealed it would revolve around Wonder Woman’s journey to unite the Amazons with the present-day humans. The latest concept art of the DC superhero with an Amazon warrior and a human only confirms this storyline.

The developers were hiring people to help them with “procedural content” and “procedural conversations.” This game could feature a choice mechanic, where fans’ choices will progress the story and provide a unique journey for every gamer. Moreover, there are also speculations of enemies returning for revenge in the game.

That’s all fans need to know for now about the upcoming Wonder Woman title by Monolith. If they found it interesting, read the latest rumors about Rockstar Games working on Bully 2 after GTA 6’s release.