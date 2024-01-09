EA FC 24 TOTY: Prediction for the Women’s Best XI

It is January 2024, which means it is time to meet the Team of the Year for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Although the renowned soccer video game series underwent a major rebranding, TOTY has found its way into the new post-FIFA era. Moreover, the other big change in this series has been the introduction of women’s players in Ultimate Team.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign to celebrate a great year of soccer. EA Sports has unveiled the 61 female players that have been nominated for the EA FC 24 TOTY. Fans would now vote for their favorite eleven nominees, and those who received the most votes would be included in the women’s best eleven. So, here are our top eleven and why they should be considered for TOTY.

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United)

The Manchester United goalkeeper would almost certainly make the TOTY XI after her outstanding performance with England at the FIFA World Cup last year, reaching the finals against the eventual winner, Spain. Earps’ immense popularity in Ultimate Team would also get her a lot of votes.

LB: Selma Bacha (Olympique Lyonnais)

Bacha is a fan-favorite left-back in Ultimate Team and would receive a lot of votes. She also deserves to be a part of TOTY based on her on-field performances. She is an important part of Lyon’s dominance in Division 1 Féminine. The Frenchwoman is also a regular on the French national team.

CB: Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona)

Paredes had an excellent year for both club and country. She was a crucial player in the Barcelona squad, which won the continental treble. The center-back further rose to fame after her incredible defending at the World Cup, which contributed to Spain becoming the World Champion. She would also receive a lot of votes from Spain and Barca fans.

CB: Mapi Leon (FC Barcelona)

If Paredes makes it to the TOTY XI, it would be hard to imagine her Barcelona center-back partner Leon not making the list. Despite missing out on the World Cup action, she is one of the best defenders in the world. This rock-solid defender is also quite famous among EA FC 24 fans due to her incredible defensive and physical stats in the game.

RB: Ona Batlle (FC Barcelona)

Batlle is possibly one of the best right-backs in women’s soccer, which she proved after winning the continental treble with Barcelona and the World Cup glory with Spain. Many Ultimate Team fans also use her in games, especially after upgrading her via Evolutions. She definetly deserves to get a TOTY card.

CDM: Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg)

At age 22, Oberdorf is already hailed as the best defensive midfielder in women’s soccer. She deserves to be in TOTY XI after her incredible performance for Germany and Wolfsburg. Her 87-rated Rare Gold and 90-rated Dynasties cards are also quite popular among the EA FC 24 fans.

CM: Alexia Puttelas (FC Barcelona)

Despite missing the start of the 2023/24 season, she captained Barcelona to the continental treble glory. She was also part of the World Cup-winning Spain squad. Being the highest-rated women’s player in EA FC 24, she is one of the most used players in Ultimate Team. So, this two-time Ballon d’Or would definetly make it to TOTY.

CM: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona)

It is hard to imagine a TOTY XI without the current best player in the world, Aitana Bonmatti. The Spanish midfielder won everything last year that a professional soccer player could dream of. This Ballon d’Or is also famous in Ultimate Team because of her high-rated cards. Undoubtedly, a lot of fans would be voting for this Barcelona superstar.

LW: Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona)

The young Spaniard broke into the spotlight as one of the best young players in women’s soccer, winning the best young player at the World Cup and finishing third in the Ballon d’Or. Fans were disappointed when EA Sports gave her a 78-rated Rare Gold, but a high-rated TOTY would certainly make up for it.

ST: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

The 30-year-old Australian is hailed as the best female striker in the world. She is an absolute goal-scoring machine for Australia and Chelsea. Kerr is also popular among EA FC 24 fans and a common choice for strikers. Moreover, she was the cover star for FIFA 23, so it is hard to imagine her not making it to the TOTY lineup.

RW: Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona)

Hansen is an absolute fan-favorite in both real life and E FC 24 Ultimate Team. She is one of the best right-wingers in the world and is a crucial part of Barcelona’s attacking front. Moreover, fans love using her 90-rated Rare Gold and 91-rated Trailblazers in the game. A lot of fans would be voting for the Norwegian.

These are our picks for EA FC 24 Women’s Team of the Year. It won’t be surprising to see many Barcelona Femini stars make it to TOTY XI, as they were hailed as the Women’s Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2023. It would interesting to see how many from this prediction make it to the actual squad.