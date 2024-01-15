Nintendo Switch in itself has become a standard for handheld devices. Earlier it used to be the PlayStation Portable, but the Switch has comfortably taken over and given gamers tons of fun titles. 2023 was a remarkable year for the Switch and to triumph that, 2024 is going to be an even bigger year. We have suspicions of Nintendo Switch 2 hitting shelves sometime in Q2/Q3 and tons of games are going to release this year for the original Switch as well. The studio has a ton to offer the gaming world in 2024 and these Nintendo Switch games are just the beginning.

The Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2024

Nintendo Switch so far has been revolutionary. Its hardware is capable of rendering some of the best games in the utmost quality without sacrificing speed. In addition, due to the popularity of the characters related to Nintendo, there is a huge market for their games all around the world. Some of these releases are going to bank in tons of sales and give the Nintendo Switch a boost in reputation.

The release date for most of these listed titles has been confirmed so it is only a matter of time before we see how good these games can be on the Switch.

(Note: The chronology of the list does not matter. All games are equally important. In addition, this list reflects the writer’s opinion and should not be considered as the final list)

5. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Developers: Ubisoft Montpellier

Ubisoft Montpellier Publishers: Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia franchise is alive and well with the release of The Lost Crown. For those who have already played the demo or the actual game, you know that it does justice to the first games the franchise came out with. The 2.5D structure of the game is perfect for the Nintendo Switch as the graphics are not too tough to render. In addition, the world is constructed beautifully with interactive objects, different pathways that one can explore in Mount Qaf, and so on.

The protagonist is Sargon, a warrior from a clan named The Immortals who have unique abilities. Sargon can do anything that the Prince can from earlier games ranging from jumping, dashing, using two blades, and other magic. There are tons of customization options including amulets which give you passive buffs and active abilities that are useful in combat. The character design is beautiful and gives life to each rendition rather than having the same vanilla design.

The game is made with love for the franchise and the lore of the PoP games. Nintendo Switch players can experience Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on the Nintendo Switch from 18th January 2024.

4. Another Code: Recollection

Developers: Unknown

Unknown Publishers: Nintendo

Announced during Nintendo Direct on September 14th, 2023, Another Code is going to be a collection of two games. The first is going to be Another Code: Lost Memories and the sequel, Another Code: R- A Journey Into Lost Memories. The second game, A Journey Into Lost Memories will release for North American audiences for the first time.

The story revolves around the protagonist Ashley Mizuki Robbins, who searches for her father in the fictional Blood Edward Island. Essentially, it is a point-and-click adventure game and Nintendo has plans to dial it up to 11. So far, Nintendo has promised a ton of revamps for the game including better visuals, cel-shaded graphics, new voice acting, fully explorable environments, and even puzzle-solving tips for beginners.

It might not be your typical Nintendo release with upbeat music and over-the-top gameplay but it is sure to be an adventure nonetheless. Another Code: Recollection releases on January 19th, 2024 globally on Nintendo Switch.

3. Princess Peach Showtime!

Developers: Nintendo

Nintendo Publishers: Nintendo

Finally separating from Mario and advancing on her own, Princess Peach is going to literally take the stage this year with this standalone outing. Princess Peach Showtime! is going to be a stage play where Princess Peach takes on multiple roles and costumes which grant her unique abilities according to the play she is in. It is going to be her first solo outing since Super Princess Peach which came out way back in 2005.

Announced as a part of Nintendo Direct in June 2023, the developers confirmed a spin-off but many details came later on including the villains and Stella who is Peach’s sidekick. Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch are going to be the villains of the game and it will release on March 22nd, 2024 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of Princess Peach and the Super Mario Bros franchise in general will have a great time diving into the game. It is a much-awaited spin-off that brings an aroma of freshness to the ever-growing franchise.

2. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Developers: Next Level Games

Next Level Games Publishers: Nintendo

Luigi is on a mission to save Evershade Valley in this remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2. He fights against King Boo in this game and must collect the pieces of the Dark Moon to save the Valley. The gameplay is in a 3D environment in which Luigi wields a vacuum cleaner capable of capturing ghosts called the Poltergust 5000.

Story-wise, Mario has been kidnapped by King Boo and Luigi is the only person who can save him. The Dark Moon pieces will help deal with the ghosts of the Valley. There are five distinct mansions one can explore with each having a variety of puzzles and obstacles. This particular title was a hit for the Nintendo 3DS which is why it is a necessity to remaster it for the Switch.

The gameplay is fun, the mansions are interesting to explore and the game also has multiplayer potential. We do not know how many improvements the developers have made but we will find out soon enough in later announcements before release. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is being eyed for a Summer 2024 Release but there is no concrete release date for the game as of yet.

1. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Developers: Nintendo

Nintendo Publishers: Nintendo

Nintendo is known for its platforming games and what better platformer to play in 2024 than the one that kicked off a wave of spinoffs? Mario vs Donkey Kong’s original release was in 2004. Now, the game is getting a remake almost two decades later. It will feature the platforming gameplay of the first one but this time with a complete overhaul.

Mario vs Donkey Kong will have better graphics and local co-op multiplayer. The game will be released on February 16th, 2024 worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. The story revolves around Donkey Kong stealing toys from Mario’s Toy Factory and Mario chasing him down to retrieve them. The very first one was released for the Game Boy Advance. For those who have played it, it will be a run down memory lane.

With better graphics, a revamp of puzzles, and platforming, players will be able to enjoy their favorite plumber running things down with his arch-nemesis in this remake. This is the perfect puzzle game for fans who have been with the Mario franchise since their childhood. This is going to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games in 2024.