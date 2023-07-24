The best Call of Duty M13B Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded

The M13B is one of the most popularly used ARs in the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded for its lethality. However, the weapon lost its charm in between as it was overtaken by other weapons before the latest update.

In Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded, M13B earned its reputation again for its effective medium-range capabilities. While there are better weapons with a higher rate of fire, the damage potential of this weapon still remains unmatched till now as well. Moreover, the weapon also suits the current meta shift in the battle royale, making it a perfect firearm to carry.

Even though the M13B is an AR, it still has a great rate of fire while keeping it accurate and deadly in the battle royale game. Thus, we have compiled this guide to help you create the most powerful loadout using this weapon.

Contents

The best M13B Loadout to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2.0

Weapon Attachments to pick for the weapon

Secondary, Perks, and Equipment to choose

Reasons to use this Loadout

The best M13B Loadout to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded

Wish you wish to choose M13B as a primary weapon in your loadout, it would be a great choice as it high rate of fire with the most damage. Its rate of fire might not compare to SMGs in the game, but it is still good enough for anyone to use. Also, this weapon is also returning to the meta, making it a must-pick in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded.

However, before diving into the detailed part on attachments and loadout, here’s a small run down for beginners. Players who already have it unlocked can skip this part as it is intended for beginners and assist them.

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2.0

Unlocking the M13B is a challenging task to do as it can be acquired through the DMZ mode of the game. You take on a mission to defeat ‘The Chemist’ boss in the radiation zone and loot his body. After looting, you have to proceed safely to extract the acquired blueprint by going to an extraction zone.

If you do not wish to take on this long quest, you can also loot an enemy carrying the M13B blueprint and exact safely. Additionally, you can also ask a teammate who has already unlocked the assault rifle to drop the weapon as well. Use the weapon in Multiplayer or Warzone modes to grind and level up to 69 to unlock all attachments.

Alternatively, if you own Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, this weapon can be simply unlocked by reaching Account Level 41 to unlock it. This is by far the quickest and easiest way to unlock the firearm.

Weapon Attachments to pick for the weapon

Now that you’ve learned how to unlock the weapon and grinded to acquire the attachments, it is time to pick the best ones. Here is the best attachments to pick for the M13B for dominating on Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded:

Optic: Aim OP-V4 or any of your choice with 1.5x magnification

Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Ammo

Magazine: 60 Round Clip

Muzzle: Echoless-80

For optic sight, we suggest you use AIM OP-V4 as it reduces gun recoil and shakes to a certain limit and increases its accuracy. However, you can also pick a sight with higher magnification as it can help you spot enemies from afar and hunt them down. Thinking of your requirements, make this decision and pick a good sight that’s comfortable for you.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 is suggested as Underbarrel as it greatly reduces the vertical recoil of the Assault Rifle. For medium to close-range fights, this attachment is perfect and a must-pick for players who are using the M13B in Warzone. Moreover, the Echoless-80 Muzzle also pairs well with the above-mentioned Underbarrel.

Coming to ammunition, the 5.56 High Velocity Ammo adds more deadliness to the weapon by increasing bullet velocity. So wherever opponents are situated, it still packs a punch and greatly reduces the TTK (Time to Kill).

Lastly, to keep away the worries of running out of bullets, we suggest you to the 60 Round Clip with this setup. This will allow you to take gunfights for longer without the need for reloading the weapon.

Secondary Weapons, Perks, and Equipment to choose

After setting up your M13B Loadout, the step is to pick a secondary weapon. Since we won’t be using the Overkill Perk for this loadout, you can pick another primary weapon as a second weapon choice. However, you can take a pistol like X13 and Basilisk with an Akimbo setup. Both these weapons are highly capable to finish off an enemy in the blink of an eye.

With that said, here are the suggested Perks you should use with this custom Assault Rifle:

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded

Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

For the first perk, we believe Double Time will do you justice. As this perk increases the duration of sprinting in the game while giving a 30% boost on couch movement speed. Alongside that, Battle Hardened makes you less affected by any of your opponent’s Tactical throwables.

As a bonus perk, Cold Blooded is a great choice as it takes you untraceable to the AI targeting system, and thermal optics. Additionally, it also doesn’t trigger a High Alert warning on the opponent’s screen.

In combination with all that Ghost would be a great Ultimate perk. This makes you completely untraceable to UAVs, Dadar Drones, and Heart Beat Sensors. However, you aren’t invincible against Advantages UAVs as they can detect you.

Semtex proves to be the best lethal grenade as it sticks to the enemies and explodes. If you can land it on one, then the victim will access their demise. In addition to that, use a Flashbang as Tactical Equipment, as it can reduce the speed of affected enemies while blinding them. If both of these are combined, then expect a free kill upon landing them.

Reasons to use this Loadout

With high damage, faster movement speed, and undetectable to enemy eyes, this M13B loadout is perfect for survival in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded. The suggested perks compliments perfectly with the chosen weapon, making this highly recommended for players who go for aggressive gunfights in the game.

Try this loadout and tweak it accordingly upon usage to make this your best friend in the battle royale game. If you liked this setup and wish to find more, click here to check them out.