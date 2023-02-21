MrBeast reacts to YouTube CEO resigning, asks if he can become CEO instead

King of conten, MrBeast was initially trying to be the CEO of Twitter, but ever since Susan Wojcicki stepped down as the CEO of YouTube, the content creator has expressed the urge to run the platform. Replying to a Tweet that notified people of her departure, MrBeast asked if he could be the CEO.

Susan Wojcicki broke the news to the internet saying she will be stepping down from the platform. She spent 25 years at Google. She said: “It’s been an honor to have a front-row seat to this incredible community.”

Will Jimmy be the new YouTube CEO?

Furthering his will to become the CEO of a social media platform, MrBeast asked if he could now lead the video-sharing platform after Wojcicki’s exit. The request seems fair since his work ethic on the platform has been remarkable. He is the most subscribed individual content creator on the platform and recently dethroned PewDiePie as well.

Can I be CEO — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 16, 2023

The tweet garnered over 150k likes and it seems like he has the people’s votes as well. Tweets poured in for the content creator and people said they are excited to see him run the platform. MrBeast has been known for his philanthropic activities and recently helped 1000 people cure their reversible blindness. Though the video was heavily criticized for various reasons, the majority of the people were praising the Youtuber’s will to help people who need it the most.

MrBeast wants to make a difference, will it be one platform at a time?

While MrBeast probably shares an amicable relationship with Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, he has also been critical about the policy changes made to the micro-blogging platform. In a recent policy change announcement, Musk barred the cross-promotion of other platforms on Twitter. MrBeast had been very critical about this move and suggested Musk change it.

If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/cZ76VRxROo — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 19, 2022

Since then, MrBeast has replied every time Musk has asked if he should step down. MrBeast also asked him if he could have Twitter when Musk decides to step down. Musk humored the content creator and said it was under consideration.

