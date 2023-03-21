“My honest thoughts”: Asmongold reacts to Diablo 4 beta after completion

The Early Access of Diablo 4 beta has now come to an end, and many players have given their thoughts about the game. Famous MOBA and ARPG streamer, Asmongold also gave the game a shot and shared his honest thoughts about the game.

In a video titled “My HONEST Thoughts”, Asmongold shared that he played the game and found it extremely simple when compared to other titles of this grandeur. In the video, he shared how he found the game “surprisingly” simple.

Asmongold gives Diablo 4 beta review

Asmongold is a veteran when it comes to ARPG games, and has been a long time fan of the Diablo franchise. While he seemed to have enjoyed the game overall, he still has a few concerns about the game. To begin with, he thinks that the game is too simple for the kind of hype it carries. He said:

“Where does the game rank compared to other ARPGs? Is it as complex as Path of Exile? I think the answer to that is no.”

“Diablo 4 is, in general, a much more simplified version of P.O.E. Like, for example, whenever you were playing a Necromancer in P.O.E… golems to skeletons, you’ve got to completely reorient 17 different skill gems, three different Talent choices, your ascendancy…”

While providing constructive criticism for the team to work on, before the game releases, he said: “It’s not fun chasing mobs that are programmed to run away from you the whole time.”

Asmongold also said that he is worried that the game could soon become repetitive and players will get bored of the game if things aren’t spiced up before release.

“I think that really has to hit that sweet spot in between boring levels of just repetitive gameplay. That’s mindless and effortless with no real investment put into it and then also not simultaneously be too complex.”

Diablo 4 open beta release date and time

Blizzard is going to open a second Diablo 4 Beta for the game on March 24, 2023. This time, it will be available for all. The beta that was released last week was an early access one.

Both the Beta versions will not have any differences, and the ones who took part in the first Beta will not be able to progress any further if they choose to play the next open-access Beta.

The actual game will release on June 6, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox. Players can pre-order the game now.