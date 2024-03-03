“We Are Too Skinny and Scrawny” – xQc Claims Him and Asmongold Would Be the Perfect Matchup for a Fight

Felix “xQc” Lengyel recently spoke about how Zack “Asmongold” would be the perfect opponent for him to fight. Boxing fights have become one of the biggest trends in the content creation and streaming industry. It started with the Battle of the Platforms 2021 where creators from YouTube and TikTok fought each other.

Advertisement

However, it was only some time back that several live streamers trained themselves for an amateur face-off. Some of the most prominent personalities included Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, and more. On the other hand, a few like Adin David Ross organize small fight events on a regular basis. This sport grew into popular streaming content and helped creators gain recognition, viewers, and followers.

Recently, xQc, one of the most popular Twitch and Kick streamers, was asked on-stream about participating in a fight. Upon questioning, his live chat suggested Asmongold to be his equal. It came as a surprise when the Twitch streamer agreed to the suggestion and stated, “I think we are as tall, as lanky, I think me and Asmon will be the fairest fight out there.”

Advertisement

Even though they could be a perfect match-up, Felix had a few issues if the fight were to happen. According to him, neither of them were strong enough for a fight. Describing his fearful forecast, he stated, “Guys, I don’t think I’d fight Asmon… I feel like either me or him could suffer too much damage. We are just too skinny and scrawny, chat, one of us would just crack.” He also declared that he was more susceptible to the damage but it could be equally dangerous for either.

Fans claim Asmongold would never leave his room to attend a fight

While some people from the online community had thought of a specific winner, most mocked the duo. The majority of viewers claimed Asmongold would be the winner as he was tougher than xQc, while a few insisted that both parties were equally weak to get in a fight. At the same time, another commenter stated how Felix and Asmongold would exhaust themselves and break their limbs just on a VR.

On the other hand, fans claimed there were two main issues to focus on. Keeping in mind the streamer’s usual behaviors, they stated that, first of all, xQc would never show up for the fight. The Twitch streamer is known to rarely attend any events or award ceremonies he has been invited to. Secondarily, Asmongold would never leave his attic under any circumstances. His room has an infamous stance in the streaming industry. A picture revealed that his room was not what most fans would expect from a multi-millionaire. It was a mess with clothes, headphones, soda cans, used food boxes, and clothing lying all around.