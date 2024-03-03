mobile app bar

“We Are Too Skinny and Scrawny” – xQc Claims Him and Asmongold Would Be the Perfect Matchup for a Fight

Nilotpal Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
xQc thinks he is a perfect match for a fight against Asmongold

Image courtesy of xQc and Asmongold/X

Felix “xQc” Lengyel recently spoke about how Zack “Asmongold” would be the perfect opponent for him to fight. Boxing fights have become one of the biggest trends in the content creation and streaming industry. It started with the Battle of the Platforms 2021 where creators from YouTube and TikTok fought each other.

However, it was only some time back that several live streamers trained themselves for an amateur face-off. Some of the most prominent personalities included Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, and more. On the other hand, a few like Adin David Ross organize small fight events on a regular basis. This sport grew into popular streaming content and helped creators gain recognition, viewers, and followers.

Recently, xQc, one of the most popular Twitch and Kick streamers, was asked on-stream about participating in a fight. Upon questioning, his live chat suggested Asmongold to be his equal. It came as a surprise when the Twitch streamer agreed to the suggestion and stated, “I think we are as tall, as lanky, I think me and Asmon will be the fairest fight out there.”

View on Website

Even though they could be a perfect match-up, Felix had a few issues if the fight were to happen. According to him, neither of them were strong enough for a fight. Describing his fearful forecast, he stated, “Guys, I don’t think I’d fight Asmon… I feel like either me or him could suffer too much damage. We are just too skinny and scrawny, chat, one of us would just crack.” He also declared that he was more susceptible to the damage but it could be equally dangerous for either.

Fans claim Asmongold would never leave his room to attend a fight

While some people from the online community had thought of a specific winner, most mocked the duo. The majority of viewers claimed Asmongold would be the winner as he was tougher than xQc, while a few insisted that both parties were equally weak to get in a fight. At the same time, another commenter stated how Felix and Asmongold would exhaust themselves and break their limbs just on a VR.

Fans state their thoughts about xQc to have a fight against Asmongold
Image courtesy of xQc Clips/Youtube

On the other hand, fans claimed there were two main issues to focus on. Keeping in mind the streamer’s usual behaviors, they stated that, first of all, xQc would never show up for the fight. The Twitch streamer is known to rarely attend any events or award ceremonies he has been invited to. Secondarily, Asmongold would never leave his attic under any circumstances. His room has an infamous stance in the streaming industry. A picture revealed that his room was not what most fans would expect from a multi-millionaire. It was a mess with clothes, headphones, soda cans, used food boxes, and clothing lying all around.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilotpal Chakraborty is a E-Sports and Media Journalist currently working as a streaming content writer under the Gaming and E-Sports department of The SportsRush. He has been a vivid viewer of live streams, YouTube content, TV shows, and movies for more than 5 years. Using such knowledge he has written more than 500 articles having been in the field for around 3 years. Apart from online content, he loves traveling, and snapping pictures and definitely craves Indian and international delicacies. You may also find him making the delicacies at home.

Read more from Nilotpal Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these