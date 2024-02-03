What Is the Story Behind Asmongold’s Room?

Zack “Asmongold” is one of the most popular Twitch streamers at present. While his content primarily revolves around reacting to viral videos and taking on challenges in various games, fans value his expertise and experience when it comes to the field of gaming in general.



However, a recent viral video about Asmongold shocked the world since it showed cockroaches crawling on his shirt. This has made people remember how nasty his room used to be back in 2022. Some people also doubted if his room had remained neglected since the last time, now that roaches were crawling all over him again.

On July 27, 2022, upon being criticized for his untidy room, Zack posted a picture of it on his official Twitter page. However, the picture ended up leaving his fans shocked since they could not believe how someone could live in such a mess. The room had clothes, headphones, soda cans, used food boxes, and clothing lying all around. People even claimed that being such a popular streamer, Asmongold should up his hygiene game in order to set a good example for his fans.



Unfortunately, according to Asmongold, it was his mental health and life that were getting out of control. Yet, just two days before sharing the pictures of his room, he claimed that he would be taking steps to take back control. Despite his claims, people wondered how a millionaire livestreamer could live in a messy room like that. An untidy room like Zacks’s could lead to multiple health-related hazards. It could not only increase stress, anxiety, and depression but also could lead to allergies, mold sickness, food poisoning, and asthma.



Did Asmongold ever clean his room?

Yes, he did. As promised, Asongold did take huge steps to clean up his room. Within two days of claiming to make a change in his life, he shared a before-and-after comparison picture on his official Twitter handle. His fans were delighted and surprised to see such a huge change. The room was clean and tidy and it even had some free space for people to sit.

The streamer also made sure to throw all the empty boxes and organize all his belongings in place. However, a much in-depth cleaning was required because the floor and carpet had deep stains on them.



However, the recent viral video of cockroaches crawling over him sparked suspicion among his fans. People still doubted how a millionaire could have roaches over him and imagined if his room stank. A few people contradicted the assumptions. A commenter explained how even a clean house could have roaches while another claimed having loads of money does not change hygiene.