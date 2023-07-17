IShowSpeed receives IRL fan donation on his Japan trip

The YouTube streaming sensation Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. received an unexpected donation from his fan, as he received it in real life instead of through YouTube.

Donation is a significant part of live streaming, as it is a source of income for many streamers. Fans can donate money to send messages that stand out in the chat. It is also a way for them to showcase their support towards their favorite streamer.

There have been instances when streamers have come across donations that blew their minds away. Like xQc recently received a donation of about IDR 777,000. But IShowSpeed even topped that by when a fan donated in real life.

Fan donates IShowSpeed in real life

The young YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streamers. It is not surprising that he receives a lot of donations on his streams. But on his recent livestream, something unexpected happened with the 18-year-old.

IShowSpeed recently visited Japan, where he hired a rental girlfriend for a date. Speed even live-streamed that entire date on his YouTube channel. But during his tour, he was having issues paying with his card. But one fan there decided to aid Speed by donating money rather than a YouTube Superchat.

“I got cash, you want cash? How much cash?”

The 18-year-old was confused when his fan was willing to give him cash. He stated that he required JPY 2,000, which the latter provided without hesitation. Speed was in shock to experience something like this. He thanked that fan for helping him with the cash and immediately paid him back via mobile banking.

Speed witnesses his immense popularity in Japan

The YouTube streaming sensation receiving JPY 2,000 in cash was just one of the examples of his popularity in Japan. Speed was taken aback by the level of attention he received from the Japanese audience.

IShowSpeed’s Snapchat Story went viral, and Japanese fans swarmed his car. They were cheering for the Ohio-born and taking pictures of him with their phones. Fans even compared this video to American rapper Travis Scott’s one, where no one in Japan recognized him.

What do you think about IShowSpeed's growing popularity across the globe?