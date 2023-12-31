MrBeast Claims Even a Billion Views on X (Twitter) Won’t Help Fund Even a Fraction of His Videos

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is the biggest individual YouTuber with over 224 million subscribers. He is well-known for his large-scale videos in which he hosts challenges with lucrative prizes or creates the world’s largest objects. He recently made a massive claim about his videos on X, to which even the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk, had no reply.

The North Carolina native released his latest video on December 30, titled “I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement.” In the video, the YouTube King spent a week in an enclosed white space without any human contact. He promoted his latest video across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), asking people to watch it.

A fan asked the YouTuber in the post’s comment section about uploading his videos on Twitter. This idea even intrigued the X CEO Elon Musk, who also wanted Donaldson to upload videos on his platform. However, the latter shared how the revenue from a billion views on X won’t even fund a faction of his videos, as the production costs millions.

Despite rejecting the idea of uploading his content on X, the 25-year-old claimed he might try it in the future when monetization would be constant on the platform. However, Musk didn’t have a reply to the YouTuber’s claim. Hence, Twitter might not yet provide what Jimmy wants, so fans won’t see his content on the platform anytime soon.

What Is MrBeast’s latest video all about?

In his latest video, Jimmy had to spend seven days locked inside a bright white room with zero human contact. However, he has all the necessary items to survive like a toilet, sink, bed, and also a notebook to write. Moreover, he’s also provided with food via a conveyor belt. This entire experience could take a heavy toll on his psychology, so they had a doctor continuously monitoring his situation.

Throughout the challenge, it could be witnessed how MrBeast lost track of time and was trying everything possible to keep himself sane. The 25-year-old counted the number of tiles in his room and the number of grains in his rice. Everyone expected Jimmy won’t be able to complete the challenge. Despite all the challenges, he survived solitary confinement for an entire week.

Like every other MrBeast video, his latest upload is also trending on YouTube. It has over 28 million views and 1.9 million likes as of writing this article. However, this number keeps increasing with each passing minute. Fans showered their love in the comment section, complimenting Jimmy for coming up with such intriguing videos.