No Rest for the Wicked: FAQs About The Upcoming Action Role Playing Game

Souls-like games have been getting tons of traction in the gaming world. Now we have a new addition to that world with No Rest for the Wicked. It has a unique gameplay style which is different from the likes of Lies of P and Dark Souls. Although it does retain characteristics from those titles. the upcoming title has a unique appeal that fans will enjoy. The game is set in the Year 841 and the players take control of a holy warrior who has magical powers. They are a part of a magical group called Cerim.

As a holy warrior, the player is tasked to take on the Pestilence which is a plague not seen in a thousand years. Players will have to find a way to stop it to save the kingdom. From the little we know of it, No Rest for the Wicked has several exciting elements, including a huge world with vivid attention to detail and colors, online multiplayer, and unique and precision-based combat.

Is No Rest for the Wicked A Soulslike Game?

Yes, No Rest for the Wicked is a Soulslike Game with a health and stamina bar. In addition, players will have to think carefully about each move. The game will have tons of interesting content ranging from boss fights to weapons with different runes and combos. A lot of souls-like elements that are in Diablo and Dark Souls will be seen in No Rest for the Wicked.

Does No Rest for the Wicked Have Coop Multiplayer?

Yes, No Rest for the Wicked will have a Co-op multiplayer. However, it won’t have a split screen like other popular co-op games. No Rest for the Wicked is made for people who want a much more strategic approach to souls-like and are fans of Diablo and Dark Souls. Not much is known about the game but it is sure to be an adventure nonetheless.

What Do We Know About The Weapons in No Rest for the Wicked?

There will be tons of weapon variety in the game ranging from Daggers and swords to hammers, bows, and much more that permit short and long-range combat. Along with the variety in weapons, players will also get unique runes to unlock new combos, keeping the gameplay fresh until the last boss.

Does No Rest for the Wicked Include Base-Building Mechanics?

The game’s Steam page mentions that you can buy a house, decorate, and upgrade it in the town of Sacrament. One can also purchase different kinds of property, fish, and farm ingredients to boost stats and make meals. Maybe there will be base-building mechanics in the game but that remains to be seen.