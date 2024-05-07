Tiger Woods Escaped Injury After Security Guard’s Slide Tackle At The 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters. USA TODAY

Even though the persistent rain at the 2019 Masters already imposed a challenge on Tiger Woods‘ gameplay, the slide-tackling security guards were an additional aspect to deal with. There was a point during the game when the golf legend survived a situation where a small injury could’ve been fatal.

The incident followed Woods’ approach to make a shot when an overzealous guard impaired the golfer’s ankle in an attempt to maintain the line for the crowd. Tiger ended up scowling in pain and was limping to hold himself up. The action caused a near national disaster but Tiger strived through the situation with a birdie on the 14th.

His actions continued on hole 15, which saw another putt. The mayhem for a wildcard was soon settled down to 68 as Woods charged for a strong weekend. Finally, on Saturday and Sunday, he scored 67 and 70 to clinch his 15th major championship. The 15-time major winner carded a total of twelve birdies on the weekend to come out victorious at Augusta National.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner successfully evaded the disaster but fate didn’t favor him for long. Two years later, a tragedy took a toll on Woods’ health, resulting in the legend’s withdrawal from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The car accident that changed the course of Tiger Woods’ health

Tiger Woods’ tragic car accident in 2021 almost ended his career. The golf GOAT underwent several fusion procedures and treatments to aid his recovery. The golfer made his long-awaited return at the 2022 Masters Tournament, finishing in T47. Woods would return to the Masters the following year in 2023, but his stint would be short.

Due to aggravated plantar fasciitis, he had to withdraw before the weekend.

“I am disappointed to have to WD [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” said Woods, who was seen limping a day before.

Having won five Masters events, it was clear that he was disappointed. However, the deteriorating medical conditions necessitated rehabilitation. At last, Woods returned to competitive action at the Hero World Challenge following a period of inactivity. Following that, he tied for fifth place in the PNC Championship playing with his son Charlie.

As the new season began, Woods committed to play in at least one tournament every month. But that would soon fall short after the golf legend had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational, owing to flu-like symptoms. His last appearance was at the Augusta National, where Tiger’s poor form landed him at the bottom of the leaderboard. It is clear that the golf GOAT is definitely struggling, trying to cope with his debilitating health concerns. Fans eagerly await to see the golf God clinch his 16th major title, but that dream seems too far-fetched, for now.