What Is The Persona 3 Reload Fusion Calculator and How Can You Use It?

Persona 3 Reload prides itself on the number of Personas it has. With that elaborate number and unique abilities for each Persona, come different combinations of loadouts that you can rock to get an advantage in battle. However, fusing Personas can be quite difficult since newer users might not be able to figure out how to use the mechanic the way they want to. That is why, we are going to need a fusion calculator which is going to direct us to the Personas we need for specific quests, battles, or social links in order to make meaningful progress on the story.

Advertisement

Having a fusion calculator is vital since it does not waste time and more importantly, money which you are going to need to summon Personas from the compendium to craft new ones. There are tons of fusion calculators online but it is hard to find the one that has complete data on all the Personas in Persona 3 Reload. There are ones for FES and Portable but for Reload, there is only one trustworthy calculator that we found online.

How Can You Use The Persona 3 Reload Fusion Calculator?

It is pretty common for players to have a Persona of the same arcana when doing a social link. For example, if you are going to spend time with Yukari, it is ideal to get a Persona of the Lovers Arcana as well. Now, for most people, if they do not have a Lovers Persona in their compendium, they will have to check out all the different ways of fusion to see if they can make a Lovers Persona. All of that effort is going to waste lots of time.

Advertisement

Instead of that, with the use of the Fusion Calculator, one can easily find the Persona they are looking for.

First, you will need to find the Persona you want. In this case, we want a Lovers Persona.

Now, head to this link and classify all of the Personas in order before searching for a Lovers Persona. In this case, we are going for Tam Lin.

Click on Tam Lin and a new page will open.

Scroll down and you will find the Fusion section where all the possible combinations of crafting this Persona are listed.

Pick off two Personas from the list that you already have in the compendium and use it to make Tam Lin.

You can use this method to search for all of the other Personas as well. Using this method can save you a lot of time and it will help you make the process of fusing Personas easier.