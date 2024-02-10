Persona 3 Reload Social Links: Important FAQs To Pursue Before Embarking On A New Journey

The Persona Franchise runs and prides itself on the Social Link system, and Atlus has perfected that ever since Persona 3 launched. They even made gradual improvements over it through later Persona games, and it has made fans fall in love with the depth of Atlus’s character building. Likewise, maxing out Social Links is important in Persona 3 Reload because it not only makes you experience a closeness with the characters but also helps you in battle indirectly.

A lot of new players will be intimidated by the depth of the Social Links. There are more than 10+ Social Links you can max out in the game and they are related to each Arcana. Dispensing time for each of them or at least the ones that matter is difficult. A few questions about their nature may arise, which is what we will attempt to solve.

What Are The Best Social Links To Pursue During Early Game?

Characters like Maya, Yuko, Kazushi, and Kenji (Magician and Emperor) are the ones you should prioritize in the early stages of your playthrough from April to Early May because they are the easiest and most available. Maya is available every Sunday while Kenji and Kazushi are in your class most of the days. In addition, Yuko might be the first potential romance option for you if you do it right. That is why, we recommend that you prioritize these five characters and max out their social links in the early game so you can move on to the other ones.

Is It Possible To Max All Social Links In Persona 3 Reload?

Yes, it is possible to max out all the Social Links in Persona 3 Reload. However, it requires you to be very efficient and make use of your time proactively rather than winging it. There are many walkthroughs online that are going to help you max out on your Social Links. The problem is that you will have to save from time to time and select the best options during interactions so that you can level up your Links properly.

Maxing out your Social Links should be an equal priority aside from your battle levels and social stats. They can help you make stronger Personas and also help your allies become stronger.

Can You Break Or Reverse A Social Link in Persona 3 Reload?

In the first version of Persona 3, you could break Social Links. However, in Persona 3 Reload, you can only reverse them. Essentially, what Breaking means in terms of a Social Link is that you cannot summon a Persona of that Arcana. Reversing a Social Link is mending the relationship so that it is repaired. The best solution to not encountering any of these problems is to max out all the Social Links since it is not possible to break or reverse a Link from there. Alternatively, ensure that you hang out with most of your Social Links from time to time. The time frame for that is 45 to 60 days.

Does Tanaka Appear As A Social Link In All Persona Titles?

No, Tanaka has appearances in Persona 3, 4, and 5 but not as a Social Link in the latter two. Tanaka represents the Devil Arcana in Persona 3 Reload but only appears as a TV Host in Persona 4 and Persona 5. He plays a host in all three Persona games but is easy to miss out on if you are not aware. However, it is nice to see that Atlus has maintained the continuity of the Persona franchise by maintaining a character that appears in all Persona games besides Igor.