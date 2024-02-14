Persona 3 Reload Ending Explained

Persona 3 Reload solidified the start of video game releases in 2024 so far. The game does justice to Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable’s legacy. For people who have played the original title, they will already know the story and the ending. However, for newcomers dwelving into the Persona franchise might end up a little puzzled. The Persona 3 Reload premise is centered around life and death. The game starts when you are handed a rather predicament. The player is handed a whole year to live their lives to the fullest.

Makoto Yuki (named in the film and most of his other appearances) is the main protagonist of Persona 3 Reload and the road ahead for him is bittersweet. Nyx is the final boss in Persona 3 Reload and S.E.E.S is the only thing stopping her from wreaking havoc. The boss fight is challenging and the ending leaves fans in tatters. However, some are still confused as to what went down in the cutscene. Some are even confused about the fate of some characters in the game.

How Many Endings Does Persona 3 Reload Have?

Persona 3 Reload has two endings. A True Ending and a Bad one. A choice is offered towards the end of the game, if the players were to choose to kill a certain character then they get the bad ending. If they choose to spare them, they get the true ending. It also e ables the player to utilize another month of playthrough to complete all of their social links and character traits.

What Happens to Ryoji In The Normal Ending?

Ryoji is the harbinger of Death and is friends with the main character Makoto Yuki. Because he felt guilt about the inevitable end, he asked Makoto to kill him so that they could live their lives out together until the end. If one gets the true ending, they will spare Ryoji and live out the final month in preparation to face Nyx in the showdown. However, in the true ending, Makoto uses his life force to seal away Nyx, indirectly sealing away Ryoji as well.

What Happens to Makoto After Fighting Nyx in The True Ending?

Makoto fights Nyx in the final battle and creates The Universe Arcana. But to seal her, he uses his life force to sacrifice himself. He ensures that there is still one more month left in him to keep the promise of making it to Graduation Day for his friends. After that, he fades into unconsciousness on the school rooftop on Aigis’s lap.

Elizabeth is also revealed to have left Igor to “rescue the blue-haired boy” but that is revealed in Persona 4 for those who are curious.

Does Nyx die At The End of Persona 3 Reload?

No, Nyx cannot be killed. Nyx can only be sealed. Thus Makoto Yuki sacrifices himself to be that seal so that it prevents Nyx from unleashing her terror on the world again. The Great Seal drains all of Makoto’s HP, essentially killing the protagonist to ensure that the threat stays under control and sealed away forever.