Persona 3 Reload Money: Important FAQs On Building Up Your Bank In The Game?

Moneymaking in Persona 3 Reload is more important than most other activities. You will use the money to buy weapons and equipment. Moreover, the money you earn will help you fuse new Personas and increase your stats indirectly through the weekly shopping program. However, for newer players, earning money can become quite difficult if they are not familiar with the game’s mechanics.

The point is that working a part-time job is not the only source of income in Persona 3 Reload. There are at least three more ways you can earn money in the game and that is quite simple once you understand how some missions work. It also depends on how far you have advanced in the game.

How Do You Get Money in Persona 3 Reload?

Most of the newer players gravitate more towards working a part-time job as that is a steady source of income. However, it doesn’t give you a huge benefit or amount aside from stat boosts. However, if you truly want to make the big bucks, you must journey to Tartarus and break those fragments that glow yellow and have tendrils protruding from the ground. They can have consumable items or items that you can sell. Selling those items will give you tons of Yen which you can use to recall Personas and buy weapons.

How Can You Work Part-Time In Persona 3 Reload?

To start working part-time, you need to visit Paulownia Mall on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the night. Select the “work part-time” option when the game asks you to spend the night there. Working part-time will give you a hefty boost in Charm and Courage which you are going to need to build Social Links later on. Not to mention it gives you a stable income.

How Can You Increase Your Pay In Persona 3 Reload?

There is a way to increase the pay you get when you work part-time in Persona 3 Reload. Just keep showing up to the same job and over time your pay will increase. There is also software you can purchase to increase your wage in November through the Net Cafe.

What Are The Best Jobs To Start With In Persona 3 Reload?

The Paulownia Mall Chagall Cafe gives you a boost in Charm and Courage along with 2500 Yen so that is the best place to start. Then, the Port Island Station and the Screen Shot Cinema give you 5000 Yen and a boost in Courage and Academics. However, it is only open on Holidays and Sundays. After that, the Be Blue V Cafe in Paulownia Mall gives you 3500 Yen and a boost in Charm and Academics, but it unlocks after July 22 so you will have to wait a decent amount.

How Can You Make Money Without Working A Job In Persona 3 Reload?

If you want to maximize your Moneymaking potential in Persona 3 Reload and don’t want to work a job, you can take on and complete quests from Elizabeth, rescue people from Tartarus, and sell all of the items you acquired from there as well. All of this will give you a hefty boost in Yen that you need. In addition, some of the chests in Tartarus offer a hefty sum of money so be sure to leave no stone unturned.

Also, after finishing each battle, ensure that you choose the Money card during Shuffle Time to earn more money.