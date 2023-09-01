PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September: PS Plus Price Hike; New Prices Revealed

In a monthly blog, PlayStation revealed the Monthly Games that will be featured in the PlayStation Plus subscription for September. In addition, they also talked about the price hike for the same.

PlayStation Plus is one of the best subscription services that rewards subscribers with award-winning games that transcend any genre. PlayStation Plus provides subscribers with a catalog of games that they can download and play. The best part is that the catalogue changes every month so new games keep getting introduced.

There are various tiers to the subscription as well so the better the tier, the more access you have to a variety of games including old-school PS1, PS2, and PSP games from the catalog. However, the prices are now being changed across all the regions. Let us take a look at the new prices according to the PlayStation Blog along with the monthly games for September.

PlayStation Announces Monthly Games for PS Plus; Price Hikes Follow for the Subscription Service

PlayStation Plus is the most preferred way for PlayStation owners to own and play games because it is comparatively cheaper than buying disks. It has an attractive catalog with a variety of games. Previously, it had an attractive price range as well that could suit the average owner of a PS5.

However, according to the PlayStation blog, there is going to be a price hike for the subscription. It is going to be a 33 to 35% increase depending on the tier of the subscription. We are going to discuss that in the upcoming sections. First, let us take a look at the games arriving in the catalog this month.

Games for the Month of September

Let us take a look at the three titles PS Plus subscribers are going to get for the month of September. We have three main titles; Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveller Edition, and Generation Zero. These games will be available for members to download from 5th September to 2nd October.

Saints Row

We start off with a classic. Saints Row gives you the keys to the kingdom and lets you explore the massive world of Santo Ileso. Available for both the PS4 and PS5, you can take advantage of this big sandbox to do everything from criminal ventures to blockbuster missions and then some. Play co-op with your friends and wreak havoc together.

Saints Row has always allowed players to do the most outlandish things in-game due to its sandbox nature. Get thrown into the center of a gang war in which you can do nothing to escape. Customize your own character and leave your mark in the city of Santo Ileso.

Black Desert: Traveller Edition

MMORPGs have really picked up this decade and with this game, they cannot be any better. Black Desert is an action title that has free-roam aspects. The game has an active combat system with dodging, manual aiming, and combo systems. Aside from that, there are multiple other aspects such as fishing, housing, trading, castle battles, and siege events.

On top of that, players will get the Traveller Edition in the PS Plus subscription which has multiple add-ons in addition to the base game. Players can choose a class from among 26 different classes and get busy learning the ins and outs of combat which makes the game appealing to MMORPG experts.

Generation Zero

Not many gamers have got their hands on Generation Zero but it can be a fun time if you have a couple of friends to play with. Generation Zero is a first-person perspective survival video game developed and published by Systematic Reaction. It is a game based on an alternate 1989 Sweden where robots have taken over the world.

The player has to collect supplies, and guns and gather allies to survive this apocalypse. Players can play this solo as well but it is more fun with a couple of friends. It didn’t receive raving reviews but the concept is intriguing. It is worth a try, the art style stands out and so does the survivalist gameplay.

Price Hike for the PlayStation Plus Subscription; Old vs. New Prices Comparison

Now that we know about the games that are going to come out for the month of September, let us take a look at the price hike and the difference between the old and new subscription prices.

Old Prices

PlayStation Plus Essential: 59.99 USD

59.99 USD PlayStation Plus Extra: 99.99 USD

99.99 USD PlayStation Plus Premium: 119.99 USD

These were the old prices for an Annual subscription in the US. Let us take a look at the newer ones for most regions, according to the PS Blog.

New Prices

PlayStation Plus Essential: 79.99 USD, 71.99 Euro, 59.99 GBP, 6,800 Yen

79.99 USD, 71.99 Euro, 59.99 GBP, 6,800 Yen PlayStation Plus Extra: 134.99 USD, 125.99 Euro, 99.99 GBP, 11,700 Yen

134.99 USD, 125.99 Euro, 99.99 GBP, 11,700 Yen PlayStation Plus Premium: 159.99 USD, 151.99 Euro, 119.99 GBP, 13,900 Yen

The prices are a little steep even if it is a yearly subscription. This will cause a lot of subscribers to either downgrade from Premium plans or quit the service altogether. For the current subscribers, this change will not take hold until the renewal of their subscription. Any upgrades, downgrades, or changes made to the subscription will be according to the new prices on September 6.

That is everything essential you need to know about the PS Plus subscription price hike and the games that will be released for the catalog in the month of September.