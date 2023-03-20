Diablo 4 Druid Skills: Complete class tree from the beta
Danyal Arabi
|Published 20/03/2023
Early Access for the Diablo 4 beta is here, allowing players to delve into the Druid class. With shapeshifting serving as the backbone of The Druid class, the possibilities are endless. As of now, the Druid class even has a unique class mechanic called Crushing Blows that allows players to deal flat percentage damage with Earth Skills. Here are all the skills available to the Druid class in Diablo 4.
Complete list of Diablo 4 Druid Skills
Druid skills
- Maul: Shapeshift into a werebear and maul an enemy, dealing 64-78 and Fortifying yourself for 15. Fortified characters take 30% decreased damage until all of their fortified life is removed.
- Storm Strike: Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing 53-65 split between your target and up to 3 nearby enemies.
- Shred: Shapeshift into a werewolf and shred an enemy, dealing 175-214. Has a 30% chance to strike twice.
- Earthspike: Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for 42-52. Each time you hit an enemy with Earthspike, your chance to deal a Crushing Blow to that target is increased by 10%.
- Wind Shear: Conjure a piercing blade of the wind dealing 42-52 and increase your movement speed by 5% for 3 seconds, up to 30%.
Spirit skills
- Tornado: Conjure a vortex that moves outwards and curves in a random direction, dealing 55-68 every second.
- Pulverize: Shapeshift into a werebear and slam the ground, dealing 350-428 to nearby enemies.
- Landslide: Crush enemies between 3 pillars of earth, dealing up to 96-117. Has an additional 10% chance to deal a Crushing Blow.
Defensive skills
- Debilitating Roar: Shapeshift into a werebear and bellow with ferocity, reducing the attack speed of nearby enemies by 22% for 5 seconds.
- Ravenous Bite: Shapeshift into a werewolf and tear an enemy’s flesh, dealing 21-25, and healing you for 53-65.
- Earthen Bulwark: Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, making you Unstoppable and absorbing up to 77. Upon expiration, the rocks shatter, dealing 102% of the remaining shield amount to nearby enemies. While Unstoppable, control impairing effects are removed and prevented.
- Cyclone Armor: Powerful winds protect you, granting 15% ranged damage reduction. When an enemy in melee range hits you, there is up to a 15% chance you the winds to knock it back. This is a passive only effect.
- Trample: Rush forward as a werebear, dealing 150-183 damage and stunning enemies for 1.6 seconds.
Wrath skills
- Hurricane: Form a hurricane around you that deals 150-196 to nearby enemies over 8 seconds.
- Boulder: Unearth a large rolling boulder that knocks back and crushes enemies, dealing 200-244 with each hit. Has an additional 15% chance to deal a Crushing Blow.
Companion skills
- Ravens: Passive skill where ravens fly above you and periodically attack your enemies for 21-26. The active skill causes the target area to be swarmed with ravens. Enemies take 64-78 and suffer 107-131 Vulnerability for 6 seconds. Vulnerable enemies take 30% increased damage until all of their vulnerable life is removed.
- Wolves: Passive skill that summons 2 wolf companions that bite enemies for 60-73. The active skill directs the wolves to focus on an enemy. The wolves have a 50% increased chance to critically strike the enemy.
- Vine Creeper: A passive skill where a vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground and poisons a nearby enemy for 34-41 over 8 seconds. The active skill causes vines to strangle enemies in a target area, poisoning them for 171-209 over 6 seconds and stunning them for 2 seconds.
Ultimate skills
- Cataclysm: A massive storm follows you for 10 seconds. Tornadoes knock back enemies, and lightning strikes wildly for 400-489.
- Grizzly Rage: Shapeshift into a werebear for 5 seconds. You are granted new Werebear skills, and you generate spirit 28% faster. You are Unstoppable while Grizzly rage is active. While Unstoppable, control impairing effects are removed and prevented.
- Petrify: Petrify all nearby enemies, stunning them for 5 seconds. Damage breaks this effect and deals an additional 128-157. This skill has an additional 25% chance to deal a Crushing blow.
Since the beta stage is all about testing and feedback, these skills are subject to change ahead of the Diablo 4 release date of June 6, 2023.