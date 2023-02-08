Hogwarts Legacy won’t be on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Despite offering multiple AAA titles as Day One games, the Xbox Game Pass will be skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Those who want to partake in the open-world RPG will have to purchase a full digital/physical copy instead. The game also isn’t listed on PlayStation Plus, staying away from subscription services for the time being. The game is currently available in early access on next-gen platforms.

No sign of Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus as of now (February 2023)

Whether or not Hogwarts Legacy would be on Game Pass was answered on the game’s FAQ page:

Q: What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

A: Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

There is no mention of Game Pass on the website or any of the game’s social media handles. While a Game Pass release isn’t likely this early, it could eventually make its way to the streaming service. Currently, the developers have a few exclusivity deals with Sony, namely an exclusive quest for the PlayStation platform.

Considering that this is a timed exclusive for a year, it is possible that WB works out a deal with Microsoft to put the title on Game Pass eventually. As of now, Hogwarts Legacy won’t be on Game Pass when it releases on February 10, 2023.

The game is currently playable for users who bought the Digital Deluxe Edition/Collector’s Edition. The global release for next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) is on February 10, 2023. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait until April 4, 2023, to play the game while Switch users have the longest wait till July 25, 2023.

