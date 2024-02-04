Can You Play PlayStation 5 Games on the Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality device released on February 2, 2024. The American tech giants claim their new product is a special computer that integrates digital media into the real world. Moreover, instead of using controllers, users can interact with the system using physical inputs like motion gestures, eye tracking, and speech recognition, which sets it apart from competitors like the Oculus.

Advertisement

A video recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where the Principal Tech Animator for Santa Monica Studio, Dan Lowe, was playing God of War: Ragnarok on Apple Vision Pro. However, Sony doesn’t have any partnership with Apple right now, so this feat was achieved using a third-party app. Lowe used the MirrorPlay app to stream the PlayStation 5 game on the mixed-reality headset.



Can confirm, PS5 streaming is totally possible on Vision Pro using the MirrorPlay iPad app. pic.twitter.com/TIvXGZeU7K — Dan Lowe (@danlowlows) February 3, 2024

Advertisement

The results impressed the Santa Monica tech animator, as he claimed it was an excellent experience to put the screen anywhere or resize it to his liking. However, the frame rate and responsiveness of playing games on Apple Vision Pro weren’t as smooth as playing on TV, possibly because it was wireless and achieved using third-party apps.

Will Apple team up with Sony to bring the PlayStation 5 experience to the Vision Pro?

This experiment proves that the Apple Vision Pro would make an incredible gaming display. So, will Sony work with Apple to bring the PlayStation 5 experience to Vision Pro? The Japanese behemoths have their virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR (PSVR). Thus, it is unlikely that they would share their games with a strong competitor such as Apple.

Even if Sony doesn’t collaborate with Apple, the American giants could work with the game studios to make such AAA games natively available on their Vision Pro. Apple has already worked with game studios to bring over AAA games like Resident Evil Village and Death Standing to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Besides the inclusion of gaming would be a massive promotion for the Vision Pro and might even end up boosting sales.

The genius game designer and creator of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, recently retweeted a post related to Apple Vision Pro. It is very unlikely for the 60-year-old Japanese to talk about technology, as he mostly shares movie-related posts. However, Kojima is known for using the latest technological advances in his projects, so it won’t be surprising if he’s interested in collaborating with Apple’s mixed reality headset.