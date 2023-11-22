Sony is in deep trouble as they face a massive £6.3 Billion class action lawsuit for inflated PlayStation store prices

It is being allegedly claimed that PlayStation users have been ripped off for a long time, due to unfair inflation of game prices. These types of inflation were mainly introduced in the PS digital store in the UK region. Thus, consumer rights expert Alex Neill has raised a lawsuit on behalf of 9.8 million consumers.

The case dates back to August 2022 when Sony was accused of abusing its position in the market in order to over-charge consumers. This acclamation was first certified by the courts with a motif of refunding the consumers for damages done. It has been calculated that the damages done so far sum up to £6.3 Billion and the case is currently being processed further.

Alex Neill noted that this is the first step towards a big cause and ensuring consumers get justice. The representative of the court case said the following:

It is significant that the competition court has recognised Sony must explain its actions by ordering them to trial. With this action we are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and ensure customers are compensated.

Currently, the lawsuit has been funded by the third-party firm, Woodsford, which aims to get consumers justice. Carlie Morris, the CIO of Woodsford shared the following statement regarding the matter:

Woodsford is proud to be funding Alex Neill and delighted that this is the first collective action where the funding arrangements have been approved following the seminal Supreme Court decision in PACCAR

It has been found that PlayStation overcharges users to get a 30% commission out of each sale. If you wish to know more, you can check the official statement by clicking here.

Are you eligible for a payout from Sony if you’re a victim of PlayStation Store unfair pricing?

Anyone, based in the United Kingdom, who has purchased digital games or in-game content via the PlayStation Store between 19 August 2016 to 19 August 2022, is automatically included and potentially entitled to compensation.

It has been further clarified that the customers do not have to take any action on their own or wait for court proceedings. All the victims who have been affected by this unfair treatment can sign up from the official site to stay up-to-date with the current situation.

It has also been said that Sony has tried to counter the charges multiple times but has failed to do so. Furthermore, this lawsuit aims to provide consumers justice and might favor them till the end.