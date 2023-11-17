How PlayStation Remakes Paved the Way for the Platform’s Success and the Release of the Last of Us Part 2 Director’s Cut

PlayStation has been known for exclusive releases since the first console and holds a place in the hearts of plenty. Over time there hve been many releases that have etched their names in the gaming industry for their unique nature and unforgettable storyline. Some of the most popular ones have been released with PS3, which has had many titles that look visually great while providing a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

In recent years, Sony has moved over to create remakes of their most popular titles for the PlayStation 5 console. Most of these titles have managed to create a lot of hype in the gaming community. Moreover, some of the most notable releases under this initiative include the remakes of Demon Souls, Final Fantasy, and Shadow of Colossus.

Most gamers look forward to sequels for games as they are always curious about what’s new in a story. The same applies to Sony as well, however, some of their classic titles are worth playing again. In recent years, titles like The Last of Us, Uncharted, and Spider-Man franchises have become the face of the console. Thus, to keep the hype alive, Sony tries its best to polish every game to perfection before release.

In 2022, Naughty Dog released a complete remake of their best seller The Last of Us Part 1 on both PC and PS5. While the story of the title has been kept the same, the graphical and cinematic take on the game made it better. Thus, gamers who didn’t get the shot at playing the title in 2013, can try it in modern times.

Even though a decade later, most gamers know about the story of the title, it still managed to uphold its sales. The same story applied to remastered versions of various first-party franchises like Uncharted and Horizon. So far Sony still finds success with the remake or remastered version of their games and will continue to do so.

As per reports and various leaks, Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us Part 2 Director’s Cut edition, which would be a remake. The game will possibly be released on PC since Sony confirmed previously that first-party games will arrive on various platforms later on. As for PlayStation 5, a native version is planned according to leaks, but only time can say how it will play out.

What other remakes could Sony release for PlayStation 5 in the future?

Few of the most popular titles have already been remade for PlayStation 5, yet we can still hope for others. For instance, Infamous has yet to get a remaster or remake from Sony, and it has been a huge success for the company. The last game was released for PS4 only and nothing has been done for PS5 as of yet.

The franchise was similar to Prototype, which allowed players to feel like a super-human. To strike on nostalgia with fun gameplay, that franchise could be remade in the future. However, many third-party titles will likely be released in the coming years, as well.

For instance, CD Projekt Red is already working on The Witcher remake which will be powered by Unreal Engine 5. The game will be remade by Fool’s Theory under the supervision of CDPR and is still in the early development stage. Apart from that, Max Payne remakes are also on the way, and Redemy Studios has already confirmed its existence.

Likewise, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled to release in 2024, and the iconic horror franchise, Silent Hill 2 remake is also under development. Additionally, there are a few other titles that deserve a remake but only time can confirm such a development.

