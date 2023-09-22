Spawn in Warzone 2 Season 6: How to Unlock Him and Everything You Need to Know

Spawn is coming to Warzone 2 and he is bringing his demonic powers with him. The iconic comic book character will have multiple skins and his signature red scarf in the classic suit. This short piece will look at everything you need to know about Spawn in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is coming out soon and it will be named “The Haunting” since it will have a Halloween theme. What better way to kick off Halloween than to bring in Spawn, one of the coolest comic characters in the world? His powers are perfect for defeating hordes of zombies and looking good while doing it.

A long line of characters will follow Spawn into battle in the Season 6 update. Some of them are Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, Lilith from Diablo 4, Alucard from Hellsing, and more. This short piece will focus on Spawn’s design, how you can obtain him, and alternate skins you can receive for him in the game. Let us dive right into it.

Spawn is Coming to Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

The Season 6 Update will release on 27 September and with it, we will see the introduction of Spawn in the Call of Duty Franchise. Spawn from Image Comics is one of the most popular fictional characters aside from Marvel and DC superheroes. He fights the forces of evil and paranormal enemies with his energy-manipulating and neuroplasmic powers.

This character fits exceptionally well in the context of Warzone 2. Even more so because his introduction fits perfectly well with The Haunting update which will be released a couple of weeks after. That being said, let us see how can get Spawn in the game.

How to Unlock Spawn in Warzone 2

Follow these steps to unlock Spawn in Warzone 2.

Launch Warzone 2 after downloading the 27 September Update.

From the Home screen, navigate to the Battle Pass section and Purchase the Battle Pass.

This will instantly unlock the Tier 0 Reward which is the Spawn Skin. However, as you complete all the sectors in the Battle Pass, the skin will change into a scarier and awe-inspiring version of the same costume.

The Spawn character will not be available in the in-game store or in a separate bundle and you can only get him through the Battle Pass. Let us take a look at the difference between the Tier 0 Spawn and the Tier 100 Spawn.

Spawn’s Costume Design and Alternate Skins

The first skin the players will unlock for Spawn seems to be a generic player costume with intricate details of Spawn’s original design on it. Some details include the red scarf, the green glowing eyes, and the claw-like hands. We suspect that the character will receive the full iconic look when all the sectors of the Battle Pass are complete. The iconic look has a long cape, gauntlets with spikes, and more daunting details that make him look even more scary.

However, one must remember that there will be alternate skins for the character as well. One of which is the Al Simmons one which is the mortal aspect of Spawn. Another one is an homage to Spawn with Nikto donning Spawn’s garb but in a more tactical way.

That is all you need to know about Spawn in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 news and guides, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush.