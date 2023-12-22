Twitter Erupts as GTA 6 Hacker Arion Kurtaj Gets Handed an Indefinite Hospital Order, Fans Believe the Punishment Is Severe for the 18-Year-Old

Arion Kurtaj, the infamous 18-year-old hacker behind the GTA 6 hacking incident last year, has been sentenced to an indefinite Hospital order. The hacker was part of a group named Lapsus$ and was responsible for leaking confidential 90 minutes of gameplay footage online. However, his life imprisonment charges were dropped after such atrocities as he was proven to have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

GTA 6 fans believe that Arion Kurtaj’s punishment for his hack should have been harsher as companies invest a lot of time and money to create a product that he leaked for fun. Some even call his behavior to be disgusting and hackers would only feel bad if a similar thing happened to them. These fans have given their full support support towards Rockstar and the law system for punishing the digital outlaw.

if this is true, it’s good because the company invests time and money in their project and you leak it for fun or else, it’s truly disgusting to see people do this, you will only feel it when it happens to you! — Umair Mir (@mrumairmir) December 21, 2023

On the other hand, many netizens believe that Kurtaj’s Hospital Order for life is harsh enough already. Furthermore, fans are also impressed by the capabilities of the teen hacker as it only took an Amazon Firestick to get the job done. Some even blame Rockstar for not having great online security as it got taken down with an Amazon Firestick.

it’s Rockstar’s fault for not increasing their security, imagine getting hacked by an amazon firestick — Abdul rahman (@Abdulra78980626) December 21, 2023

That’s really sad news, especially with Christmas around the corner. Why not hire him to stop any more potential hackers? It’s better than punishing him, right? — GTA 6 News | GTA-XTREME (@gtaxtreme) December 22, 2023

Some even suggested that instead of sending him to a correction facility, the authorities could have had him converted into an ethical hacker. While the GTA 6 hack remains his magnum opus, there are many more hacks he has been charged guilty of.

Dudes gonna get hired for the fbi and then hack rockstar again lmao — MJ (@MJ__Hernandez) December 21, 2023

So instead of actually rehabilitation & putting those skills to use to benefit society, the plan is to lock him away for life at a hospital? Smh — It’s me Nashie. (@InJEVONweTrust) December 21, 2023

With the release of GTA 6 set in 2025, netizens pointed out that Arion Kurtaj might not be able to play the game despite leaking it. Due to his life sentence, he will be constantly monitored and might not be given access to any form of technology. In case officials believe his case can be dropped, only then he might be able to enjoy the title after release.

What was Arion Kurtaj sentenced to? Was it just for GTA 6 or more was there to the narrative?

Arion Kurtaj has been sentenced to an indefinite Hospital Order instead of life imprisonment. This means that the guilty have to remain at the hospital for 6 months and the authorities are at the liberty of extending his stay or letting him go. Every 6 months, the case of the hacker will be reviewed, and if no improvement is observed then his sentence will be renewed for another 6 months.

Kurtaj has been found to be part of a cybercriminal gang named Lapsus$ and has attacked major corporates like Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games. The decision of his hospital stay came after his sudden outburst of violence while in custody. There have been numerous reports of injury to people and property damage.

The hacker group LAPSUS$ that attacked Nvidia has attacked Samsung The hacker group obtained source code for trusted applets installed in Samsung TrustZone environments, algorithms for biometric unlocking operations, bootloader source code for the latest Samsung devices & more. — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 5, 2022

Due to his mental condition of severe autism, it was announced by doctors that Kurtaj was unfit to stand for a trial. During his mental health assessment, it was found out that he wished to come back to the life of cybercrimes soon and was highly motivated.

During recent trials, Kurtaj’s defense team pointed out that Rockstar didn’t face any loss as they managed to reach 128 million views on their reveal trailer for GTA 6. Judge Lees mentioned that the punishment was being hammered down for his other hacks that affected individuals. Moreover, the hacker even celebrated every hack and taunted their victims via social media platforms. So, the charges put upon the young hacker aren’t too harsh as it wasn’t for one reason only.