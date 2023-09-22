Warzone 2 Season 6 Early Patch Notes: Everything You Need to Know

Warzone 2 Season 6 is around the corner and it will be the final content drop for Warzone 2 until MWIII comes out. This short piece will look at the early details revealed in the Call of Duty Blog for the update.

Advertisement

It is that time of the year when Call of Duty updates and content drops are in full swing. With the release of MWIII around the corner, fans are really excited to see what new content Activision can come up with and they definitely did not disappoint. In a recent blog post, Activision announced the new Warzone 2 Season 6 update titled ‘ The Haunting.’

This piece will look at every single thing revealed in the new season update, ranging from future operators to new weapons, events, and so on. We will also look at the release date for the update so you can be prepared. Without further ado, let us get into all of the details for the Warzone 2 Season 6 event.

Advertisement

Contents

Warzone 2 Season 6 ‘ The Haunting’ Details Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Release Date for The Warzone 2 Season 6 Update

Warzone 2 Season 6 New Releases New Weapons New Operators New Equipment and Items

The Haunting: Operation Nightmare Details

Zombie Royale Limited Time Game Mode Details

The Haunting: Vondead Details

The Haunting: Vondead Lockdown Details

Warzone 2 Season 6 Soul Capture Event Details

Warzone 2 Season 6 ‘ The Haunting’ Details Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1704902378502168597?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Activision is gearing up for MWIII’s release by dropping the ‘The Haunting’ update which is a Halloween-themed event to commemorate the spooky holiday. There is plenty of stuff to break down, most notably new weapons and operator skins from pop culture. They are also releasing limited-time-only game modes and new looks to older maps just for the spooky season.

First, we will take a look at the release date for the same and then dive right into the contents of the update. Keep in mind, that this is just the teaser, Activision has not revealed every detail about the event yet.

Release Date for The Warzone 2 Season 6 Update

The Warzone 2 Season 6 Update will be released on Wednesday, September 27th. The timings will be 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM BST. However, The Haunting Event itself will come out on October 17, 2023, three weeks before MWIII officially releases on November 10.

Warzone 2 Season 6 New Releases

There is tons of new content we need to break down for ‘The Haunting’ update which will feature fan-favorite characters from different franchises. We are also getting some new weapons and equipment that are going to be useful when fighting your enemies in this new update. Let us look at all of them in the next sections.

Advertisement

New Weapons

In total, we are getting four new weapons in the upcoming season. Two of them are melee weapons while the other two are ranged ones. The Warzone 2 Season 6 Update will go live with one Assault Rifle, one SMG, and one Melee Weapon. In addition, the last Melee Weapon will drop in the mid-season update. Let us check out the weapons we have so far.

TR-76 Geist: A new weapon described as a “hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle” is set to release at Launch in the Battle Pass. It will use 7.62 Ammunition and works best in medium ranges. Its design makes it a stable weapon with a manageable recoil. Additionally, it will have a “custom 10-round semi-auto modification” that will offer greater precision in longer ranges.

A new weapon described as a “hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle” is set to release at Launch in the Battle Pass. It will use 7.62 Ammunition and works best in medium ranges. Its design makes it a stable weapon with a manageable recoil. Additionally, it will have a “custom 10-round semi-auto modification” that will offer greater precision in longer ranges. ISO 9mm: Described as a extremely maneuverable and high-fire rate weapon, the ISO 9mm was built for operators that have an “in your face” playstyle. It has the tenacity for close quarters rather than long-range precision. An extended magazine and ADS-boosting attachments that improve handling and mobility are the way to go for this weapon.

Described as a extremely maneuverable and high-fire rate weapon, the ISO 9mm was built for operators that have an “in your face” playstyle. It has the tenacity for close quarters rather than long-range precision. An extended magazine and ADS-boosting attachments that improve handling and mobility are the way to go for this weapon. Dual Kamas : Sickle-shaped dual blades that are effective at close range. Use these to cut through your enemies like paper. They will also be released at launch alongside the ISO 9mm and the TR-76 Geist.

Sickle-shaped dual blades that are effective at close range. Use these to cut through your enemies like paper. They will also be released at launch alongside the ISO 9mm and the TR-76 Geist. DOOM Chainsaw: Equip the Chainsaw that the Doomslayer himself uses to cut down his enemies. This will be released in the mid-season update in a Bundle that players can purchase. The Bundle will be the “DOOM Bundle” which will have the “Super Shotgun” Blueprint with a new attachment. The DOOM Chainsaw has the same stats as the Pickaxe and is a variant of it. However, it does not have progression or mastery attached to it.

New Operators

We also have new operators coming from various areas of Pop Culture. These operators are crossovers from various TV Shows, Games, Comics, and more. Take a look at them below.

Spawn : A character from Image Comics, Spawn is one of the most popular characters outside of DC and Marvel. His demonic powers are the primary reason why he is so loved by every comic book enthusiast, not to mention the costume design. He will be headlining Season 6 as the main operator.

: A character from Image Comics, Spawn is one of the most popular characters outside of DC and Marvel. His demonic powers are the primary reason why he is so loved by every comic book enthusiast, not to mention the costume design. He will be headlining Season 6 as the main operator. Inarius and Lilith: Both prominent characters from the Diablo Franchise.

Both prominent characters from the Diablo Franchise. Skeletor: The main villain of the Masters of the Universe franchise popularly known as the He-Man series.

The main villain of the Masters of the Universe franchise popularly known as the He-Man series. Ash Williams: A prominent character from Evil Dead 2.

A prominent character from Evil Dead 2. Alucard: The protagonist of the Hellsing series. However, in the Castlevania stories, he is the son of Dracula himself.

The protagonist of the Hellsing series. However, in the Castlevania stories, he is the son of Dracula himself. V4L3RIA: Valeria but new and improved.

Valeria but new and improved. Al Simmons: Spawn’s mortal counterpart and identity, Al Simmons will be unlockable upon the purchase of the Battle Pass.

New Equipment and Items

We will have various zombies traversing through night versions of Warzone 2 maps. To combat those zombies, we will need special equipment that can afflict heavy damage to the undead forces. For that, The Haunting Update will bring new equipment for certain maps. Check them out below.

Captured Souls: Available in Al Mazrah and Vondead (the haunted version of Vondel) and active during the Soul Capture event, players can collect souls by killing zombies and other operators. They can then trade these souls after the match for rewards.

Available in Al Mazrah and Vondead (the haunted version of Vondel) and active during the Soul Capture event, players can collect souls by killing zombies and other operators. They can then trade these souls after the match for rewards. Haunted Box: This box will have a myriad of rewards such as armor, plates, and ammo. This is essentially a combination of the Munition and Armor Boxes.

This box will have a myriad of rewards such as armor, plates, and ammo. This is essentially a combination of the Munition and Armor Boxes. Bloodseeker Grenade: This grenade sticks to enemies making them visible through walls through thermal imaging.

This grenade sticks to enemies making them visible through walls through thermal imaging. Jump Scares: Players will be treated with a jump scare unexpectedly when they look for loot.

The Haunting: Operation Nightmare Details

The Haunting: Operation Nightmare will be released on October 17th. It will coat Al Mazrah in a night-time hue and the objectives of this operation are simple. Players will have to roam the map and look for Eldritch Entities. They can do so using their maps. They have to take down any hostiles or Most Wanted Targets.

Players can get exclusive rewards by completing several challenges which will be revealed later in this event.

Zombie Royale Limited Time Game Mode Details

Zombie Royale is back in Warzone 2. In Zombie Royale, after dying, instead of going to the Gulag to drop back again, players rise again as the Undead and have special abilities they can gain after hunting humans down. There are syringes one can collect to turn back into a human again.

Killing zombies will eliminate them from the game. The spectators’s bodies can also come back to life again and teams can also co-operate with their undead teammates to win.

The Haunting: Vondead Details

Vondel will also receive an Undead Overhaul as Vondead will be another map filled with zombies. There will be demonic altars scattered around the map which will be connected to The Butcher entity from Diablo 4. Not many details are known about this particular modified map but there will be burning cars, destroyed buildings, shops, and more that really give the feeling of a zombie outbreak.

The Haunting: Vondead Lockdown Details

The lockdown mode is one of the most popular modes in Warzone 2 known for its fast-paced gameplay. Essentially, it is domination but in a Resurgence format. Players land and secure points and fight with other operators to keep control of those hard points. The team with the most points wins by the end of the game.

The Vondead Lockdown is a zombified version of the lockdown mode. It will be exciting to see what players can do in a night-time version of Vondel with zombies running around their hard points.

Warzone 2 Season 6 Soul Capture Event Details

In the New Equipment section, we looked at the Captured Souls items and how players can exchange them for rewards in an event. This is the Soul Capture event which will provide players with those rewards. The more souls a player can gather during the event, the better the rewards. Besides, there are monsters scattered around the map which drop more souls as well.

That is all you need to know about the new events in Warzone 2 Season 6. For more Warzone 2 content and loadout builds, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush.