How To Pick Up Turtle Eggs in Minecraft in 3 Simple Steps: Minecraft Update 1.20

This article will look at how you can pick up Turtle Eggs in Minecraft in 3 Simple Steps in the latest 1.20 update. Instructions below!

Turtle Eggs hatch more than one baby turtle. However, they are pretty difficult to pick up if you do not know what you are doing. That is why we are here to help you figure out what to do with these little creatures. Firstly, we will need to find turtles and let them breed. We will cover the steps below.

How To Get Turtle Eggs in Minecraft in Update 1.20!

Step 1 – Getting the Silk Touch Enchantment on a Pickaxe

It is quite easy to make a basic pickaxe in Minecraft. You just need some wood. We have a detailed tutorial on making the pickaxe below. You can use an enchanting table and bookshelves for the Silk Touch attachment. First, place bookshelves around the enchanting table, and ensure they are one block higher than the table. Reset the enchantments until Silk Touch pops up. Use the enchanting table to enchant your axe with Silk Touch.

Step 2 – Breeding the Turtles

Nex is to find the turtles. You can easily find them near beaches; it’s even better if you have one or two on the animal farm. However, the turtles will travel back to their original home to reproduce, so you must follow them. After you find turtles, feed them seagrass. This will make them breed and produce one to four eggs.

Step 3 – Picking up the Turtle Eggs in Minecraft

Now we will equip our axe to pick up the eggs. You need to keep them in a location with sand and water, and they will hatch in 4 to 5 days. You can increase the rate at which a turtle grows by feeding them seagrass. After a baby becomes an adult, they drop scute, which is quite useful. The scute will create a turtle shell that you can use to breathe underwater for 10 seconds.

That is everything you need to know about collecting Turtle Eggs in Minecraft. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Minecraft tutorials and updates!