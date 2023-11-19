Should you buy games during Steam Autumn Sale or wait till Winter?

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 will kick off from November 21 until November 28. This is one of the biggest seasonal sales for the online game marketplace and is quite awaited. However, a month later, the Winter Sale would do the same things with few exceptions or additions.

Studying the data from SteamDB, both Steam Autumn and Winter sales yield the same discount rates throughout the period. However, purchasing games during the Steam Winter Sale is more beneficial, as it takes place a month after the Autumn Sale, and includes a few additional discounts.



Regardless, if you have an itch to extend your library soon, Autumn Sale 2023 is still a good time. As per the reveal trailer for the event, many genres of games will be available at discounts starting from major AAAs to Indie. The following are some of the featured titles that were showcased during the trailer:

Hunt: Showdown

Terraria

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

HITMAN 3

The Elder Scrolls Online

American truck Simultor

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sons Of The Forest

Subnautica

Deep Rock Galactic

F1 2023

Starfield

Valheim

The Last of Us Part 1

Rim World

Since these above titles have been showcased in the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 trailer, there’s a high chance these would get tremendous deals. So once the sale event starts, you better look for similar deals and enjoy them during the holiday. Alternatively, you can also wait to get better deals during the Winter Sale to get further price cuts, but there is always a risk and fear of missing out.

Which Steam Sales have the greatest discounts?

Both Steam Summer and Winter Sales have the greatest discounts of the year as they are both major seasonal fests. Other discount events keep happening during the year, but these events have shown to have the lowest prices on most sold games. Spring and Autumn Sales also go at par but are limited to a few titles only.

Most Steam users prefer buying games during both the Summer and Winter seasons, as they mark each half of a year. Additionally, these sales introduce lower pricing for games that are a few years old. This is why stats show these titles face further discounts during these seasonal fests.

However, every seasonal discount event for Steam has shown the lowest prices on many titles. Thus, it is better to grab the titles of interest during these phases of Valve’s online marketplace. The marketplace also holds publisher sales from time to time, and users should keep a look for those events as well.