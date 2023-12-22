Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Games Under $10

Steam Winter Sale 2023 is the final seasonal sale gamers will be getting this year. Valve’s online storefront holds a massive library of titles spreading across various genres. Besides, with the Holidays coming around the corner, now is a great time to grab some amazing deals. With that said, we have listed five games user $10 you should purchase during this sale.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Games to Purchase Under $10

5) Terraria – $4.99

4) Resident Evil 2 – $9.99

3) Witcher 3 – $9.99

2) Dying Light – $8.99

1) Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89

Steam Winter Sale 2023 is one the best times for gamers to extend their library with games they wish to purchase before. Games in general are expensive when they are released and people often wait to buy them later. Valve’s discount fest provides many great deals on the platform and there are some great games available under $10.

Keep in mind that even though these mentioned games seem easy on the pocket, they have a lot to provide to players. So, here are our picks of games you should purchase during this sale.

(This list doesn’t follow a specific ranking order and are mere suggestions to consider.)

5) Terraria – $4.99

Developer: Re-Logic

Publisher: 505 Games

Procedural survival games give a sense of a vast world that is always unseen and new to the players. With popular titles like Minecraft and Lego Fortnite, Terraria takes on the genre with 2D pixelated graphics. Even though the game initially announced it would stop updating, it continued to do so due to its popularity. Additionally, the retro styling of this game is something that makes it unique among all others.

Terraria is feature-packed with multi-player support, biome generation, and open-ended exploration. These features are there in the aforementioned 3D alternatives, but it does one thing better and that is game progression. The game provides different bosses to defeat and unlock new abilities to spice up the game. There are even random events that take place in the world that make it feel like an RPG.

Moreover, even in 2023, Terraria has a huge modding community that is active to create more opportunities for the players. This is great to play during the holidays and beyond due to its relaxing nature of gameplay. With a great exploration system that gives players something brand new every time, Terraria is worth its price and a meritorious mention to this date.

4) Resident Evil 2 Remake – $9.99

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Capcom took the Resident Evil 2 Remake project seriously and provided a next-generation refresh for the iconic horror franchise. The survival horror game was released in 2019 and took the world by storm due to its return to Raccoon City as Leon S. Kennedy. Your task is to escape the zombie-torn city in one piece and explore the original tale in a new light.

If you’re a fan of the horror survival genre, Resident Evil 2 is a great pick, as it will help you get into the game universe and try out later titles like Resident Evil 4. The game has a variety of enemy types and you need to adjust your approach to get past them. Keep in mind you have to conserve your limited resources, or else you might succumb to the unforgiving zombie-filled world.

Apart from survival, you will also come across various puzzles in Resident Evil 2 and they require you to twist your brain muscles. These additions add more complexity to the gameplay and make it far more than just a survival game. So, if you haven’t tried the game before and looking for something new, then you should grab it during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

3) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – $9.99

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3 changed the meaning of an open-world RPG title by bringing an experience like no other. The game even got a free next-gen update last year and is considered to be a graphical benchmark. Moreover, for its price, the game is filled with content that makes it worth each buck.

You undertake the story of The Witcher 3 as Geralt of Rivia to search for Ciri to save her from a dark prophecy. While you are on the quest to save the character, you are free to explore the massive world and do various odd jobs. But of course, nothing comes for free and you can charge NPCs for doing certain tasks. On top of it, the combat experience is also fun which is exactly one need during Holidays.

Currently, CD Projekt Red is working on the original remake of the first game, and you can join the hype train by playing this game. The story of the game is beloved among fans and even led to the making of a live-action series starring Henry Cavill. If you wish to go through the story interactively, then you should purchase this game during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Dying Light – $8.99

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Dying Light is a game that combines zombie apocalypse with parkour, this might sound strange, but it works for the game. The game provides a vibrant open world to explore which instantly turns dangerous once the sun goes down. While most zombie survival games focus on stealth, this title is more dependent on movement.

While most expect slow-paced zombies, this game has a mixture of enemy types that make it fun and scary at the same time. You can craft your post-apocalyptic weapons which are deadly and cool at the same time. Furthermore, the sense of action is presented in a unique way which makes it more than just a survival game.

Though it has to be mentioned that the story of the title isn’t as great, however, the gameplay experience is worth the price offered during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. You can even earn new skills to make your experience cooler and enjoy your time while playing the game during Holidays.

1) Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 is a hack-and-slash game that features over-the-top action and fun gameplay. If you’re into blood and gore while beating the pulp out of horrifying monsters, this is just for you. Additionally, the game even has a great storyline which doesn’t necessarily need you to learn the lore from the beginning.

You progress through the story as three different characters (Dante, Nero, and V) with their unique combat styles and are straight-up fun. Your task is to defeat the Demon King named Urizen, who is first shown at the beginning of the game. There are many great action sequences in the title as well while delivering a linear storyline.

Apart from the story, you also get to try out different game modes to test your skills and get the highest points like a retro game. If you haven’t tried out the franchise before, this might give you a good taste and usher you into the fun yet horrifying world of Devil May Cry.