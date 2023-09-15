The Best One-Shot Sniper Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

This short piece will look at the best Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone 2. We will look at the best bolt action Sniper and deviate away from the usual Signal-50 meta.

Advertisement

The Warzone 2 Sniping Meta has more or less stayed the same for the past couple of months due to the ban on one-shot Sniper Rifle weapons in Ranked Play. That does not mean they are useless. In fact, in Resurgence modes and other maps, they are quite useful. There is another level of satisfaction in using One-Shot Sniper Rifles and that cannot be stolen away by meta weapons.

That is why, we will look at the best one-shot Sniper Rifle loadout in the game. We will consider factors like one-shot capability, balance, damage, and fun in this loadout. Later on after the attachment breakdown, we will take a look at how you can make a complete loadout with it by adding useful perks, secondary weapons, and more. Let us begin.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best One-Shot Sniper Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2

MCPR-300 Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary Weapon

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best One-Shot Sniper Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2

Firstly, there are a lot of components that goes into making a one-shot loadout. It is a combination of bullet velocity, base damage, and ammunition with passive effects. With enough knowledge of how attachments work, you can almost make any bolt-action Sniper a one-shot weapon.

For this particular build, we are going to be using the MCPR-300 because of its high damage. The MCPR-300 is going to be a good base for us to construct a loadout with attachments that will increase its bullet velocity and ensure that it one-shots no matter the range. That being said, if you do not like to use this weapon, you can use the alternatives mentioned below.

MCPR-300 Alternatives

Two of the best alternatives to the MCPR-300 are the Victus XMR and the FJX Imperium. These two weapons are perfect replacements for the MCPR-300 and you can go with them if you do not like the way the MCPR-300 handles. The Victus XMR is a little slower than the other two but it works just as fine.

However, if you were to use the MCPR-300, you would need it fully leveled up because we are going to be using the .300 Explosive Magazine for this particular build. Let us break down all the attachments.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition : .300 Mag Explosive

: .300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Mag

We start off with the Nilsound 90 Muzzle. It suppresses the weapon so we stay off the mini-map. In addition, it increases the bullet velocity of the weapon so that it is easier to nail one shots over a distance. Follow that up with the 22″ OMX-456 Barrel to increase the bullet velocity further and get more damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. You will know why we are increasing the bullet velocity in a while.

Now, for an Optic, we recommend going with the Forge Tac Delta 4 because of its magnification. Alternatively, you can also use the FSS OLE-V Laser if you are comfortable with the default sights of the MCPR-300. Follow that up with the .300 Mag Explosive, this is what will one-shot enemies, without it, you cannot kill a full-plated enemy in a single bullet.

Now, the reason why we equip the Muzzle and Barrel is because the ammunition decreases the bullet velocity. With the bullet velocity of the Muzzle and Barrel, the reduction from the ammunition is balanced out. Lastly, finish off the loadout with the 5-Round Magazine which is going to increase movement speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed and reload quickness.

This loadout is going to increase the speed, power, and one-shot potential of the weapon immensely. It is one of the best loadouts to rock if you have a reliable secondary weapon to choose from. Let us take a look at a good loadout for the one we recommend using.

Secondary Weapon

Now, you can always go with a Pistol but for this particular build, we recommend going for an SMG since it is one of the best ways to maximize the advantage of a Sniper and ensure that you do not get caught off-guard in closer ranges. For this particular build, we recommend going with either the Lachmann Sub or the ISO 45. Both are equally good options in the current meta and work brilliantly in tandem with the MCPR-300.

Here are the attachments you should use for the Lachmann Sub to maximize its effectiveness in close range.

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

These are all the attachments that will make the Lachmann Sub faster, smoother, and more controllable. The gun has enough fire rate and damage for an SMG making it the perfect weapon for close quarters. Now, let us look at the perk and equipment setup.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment setup, we will go with something that is going to increase our mobility and survivability by a ton. Check it out below.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Start off with Overkill since it lets you carry two different weapons at the same time. We will use this perk to carry the MCPR-300 and the Lachmann Sub as a backup for close range. Follow that up with Double Time because it lengthens your tactical sprint duration by twice the amount. It also boosts the crouch movement speed.

For the bonus perk, we recommend going with Fast Hands because it will help you switch to your weapons a lot faster. In addition, it also increases the reload speed of the weapons and the equipment use speed. Complete the perk setup with the Ghost perk which is going to keep you away from the radar. UAVs and Portable Radars won’t detect you which is going to help you against rushers and aggressive SMG players.

For the lethal, we recommend using the proximity mine which you can plant down to protect yourself from rushers when you are holding down an angle in longer ranges while Sniping. Finish off the loadout with a Smoke Grenade that is going to help with escaping unfavoring situations. It is going to increase your survivability and help you survive another day.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is the best when it comes to long and short-range aggression. In addition to the Lachmann Sub providing close-range support, the MCPR-300 is going to destroy enemies long-range. The perk setup is built to support the synergy between the two weapons and improve the overall survivability. As for the equipment, it supports both aggression and passive angle holding as the proximity mines will protect your surroundings while the smoke grenade is best for flanking and getting away from enemies.

That is all you need to know about this one-shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 guides and content, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 news.