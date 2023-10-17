The RPK is back on top and has a good damage range that can rival the best ones in the game. This is the best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 and will show you the pros and negated cons of having this weapon in your Gunsmith loadouts.

Warzone 2 is almost at its end with the release of Modern Warfare 3. However, there are still a couple of guns that can be taken to the next level with a good loadout. One of them is the RPK which was the meta in the earlier seasons. It has received a lot of buffs and nerfs throughout the lifetime of the game but finally has become a good weapon.

This loadout will look at the best RPK Loadout along with a secondary that complements the weapon well. We will also look at the required perks you should keep in mind should you decide to equip this loadout in the game. Let us dive right into the RPK Loadout.

Contents

The Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

RPK Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The RPK has a following of its own due to its damage and higher fire rate in terms of an LMG. It can accomplish tons of things should the attachments be up to the mark. One can build it up for maximum damage or control, but we are going to do a bit of both to keep it balanced.

Should you not like to use the RPK, we are going to recommend a couple of weapons in the upcoming section. Let us take a look at some alternatives you can use.

RPK Alternatives

Instead of the RPK, you can go with other Battle Rifles or AR options. If you want to replace the RPK with an LMG itself, go with the RAPP-H. It is the second-best LMG in the game and has one of the best fire rates for that category.

For the AR and BRs, we recommend going with the newest TR-76 Geist and the TAQ-V respectively. The Lachmann 762 is also a good Battle Rifle to use in place of the RPK but it is comparatively harder to control.

Attachment Breakdown

For the attachments, we are going to employ both bullet velocity boosting and recoil-controlling attachments that will help us with long-range firefights. Let us take a look at them.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Muzzle: TY-LR8

We start off with an Optic of your preference. You can go with any short or long-range Optic as long as you can control its visual recoil. Most content creators prefer the Aim OP-V4 or the Cronen Mini Pro, but you can go with anything that gives you comfort.

Now, we will also go with an FTAC Ripper 56. It will better the recoil stabilization of the weapon in addition to the aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. To increase the bullet velocity of the weapon, we will equip the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition.

For the Rear Grip, the Demo-X2 Grip is a strategic choice since it betters the recoil control of the weapon. Finish the loadout off with the TY-LR8 Muzzle. The sole job of this Muzzle is to control the horizontal recoil of the weapon. In this way, you will only need to focus on the vertical recoil, which is much easier to control.

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

For the Secondary, there is no better choice than the Lachmann Sub in the current meta. It has tons of positives that are going to be instrumental in synergy with the RPK. The Lachmann Sub has good speed and fire rate which helps in close ranges. Here is a sample loadout you can use for the Lachmann Sub that is built for maximum efficiency.

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

This is the most standard and effective loadout to use for the Lachmann Sub since it employs recoil control, and increases mobility and stability of the weapon. All of these stats combined push the weapon to its limit and make it the best close-range weapon in the current meta.

Perks and Equipment

Since you are using an LMG, you will need a perk setup that is much more laid-back and takes advantage of the longer ranges. Let us take a look at the one that is designed for the exact purpose.

Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Survivor

: Survivor Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical: Stun Grenade

We start the perk setup with the most essential perk, Overkill. It will let us carry the Lachmann Sub which is going to help us with close ranges. Follow that up with Double Time since it increases our tactical sprint duration so that we can chase enemies or get away from them.

For the Bonus Perk, we recommend Fast Hands since it will increase the reload speed, weapon switching speed, and equipment using speed. This perk is essential at closer ranges or during gunfights. Survivor is the final perk we will use because it lets us survive in the game. Your teammates will be able to revive you faster with this perk and it also pings the enemy’s location when you down them.

For the Lethal, we recommend the Drill Charge since it flushes out enemies, and the Stun Grenade since it helps us out in most cases.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is one of the best when it comes to long-range firepower and short-range control. The combination of the RPK and the Lachmann Sub is lethal and is miles better than most Overkill loadouts. With this, you can take on both long and close-range gunfights comfortably. The perk setup complements both weapons nicely.

All of the elements of the loadout blend well together which makes it one of the best in the game.