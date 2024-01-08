Will the Last of Us’ Bill and Frank Get Their Very Own Spin-Off Show?

The Last of Us TV series became a major hit, receiving praise from fans and critics for the plot, characters, performances, and direction. Talking about characters, fans enjoyed the main duo of Ellie and Joel, but it was Bill and Frank, who stole everyone’s heart. Even with the limited screen time on the HBO adaptation, these two characters left fans wanting more of them.

Advertisement

Played by actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, Bill and Frank are two survivalists who live together in an isolated town. Interestingly, this couple was one of the major divergences from the game, and showrunners were worried about fans not liking the change. However, viewers adored the beautiful relationship between Bill and Frank, and even asked the creators for a spin-off series based on those two characters. This wish might come true, as Offerman recently talked about a possible spin-off musical series based on his and Bartlett’s characters to Deadline after winning an Emmy for his performance in The Last of Us Season 1.

“It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig (Mazin) and Neil (Druckmann) come up with.”

Advertisement

If the showrunners come up with The Last of Us spin-off series on Bill and Frank, fans would be on cloud nine, as they have been wanting more than just a single episode about those two characters. So, this could be an excellent project for Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to work on after adapting the second game in the upcoming season.

When will The Last of Us Season 2 Start Filming?

The Last of Us fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2, which will be adapting the critically acclaimed sequel and the 2020 Game of the Year winner, The Last of Us Part II. According to Variety, the filming for the new season will start in early 2024 and plans to premiere in early 2025. Now that it’s January 2024, we may assume that Season 2 filming has begun or will begin shortly.

The much-awaited Season 2 will be based on The Last of Us Part II, which takes place four years after the events of Season 1 or the first game. Ellie and Joel now live in Jackson with the former’s brother, Tommy. However, their lives turn upside down when Abby Anderson eliminates Joel to avenge her father. Ellie then sets out on a revenge journey to hunt down Abby for killing her father figure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1744087158703493552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A video has recently gone viral where Bella Ramsey was seen working out to get into the physique that Ellie has in the sequel. Naturally, fans can’t wait to see the English actor play a grown-up Ellie, who no longer needs Joel to protect her from threats.