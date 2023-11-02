The Last of Us Season 2 filming confirmed to start from 2024, when will it release?

The story of Joel and Ellie will continue on HBO as The Last of Us Season 2 filming date has finally been confirmed. As per sources, the shooting for the live-action series based on the game will commence in early 2024 with the iconic cast.

The first season of the web series covered the story of The Last of Us Part 1 videogame, which is available on PlayStation and PC. Since the story of the first season also includes the ending of the game as well, the second season might be based on the second iteration.

The plot for the next season will take place after five years and feature a more mature-looking Joel and Ellie. The story will also introduce a new character named Abby, who is out on revenge against the duo for their actions in the first season.

The story of The Last of Us Part 2 finds a lot of criticism for certain things. However, HBO has the creative freedom to adjust certain places to fit the live adaptation on screen. Still, the ending might not be changed as the first season ended the same way as the game.

Last of Us Season 2 Release Date



At this moment the producers have not given any indications on when The Last of Us Season 2 might release. However, it can estimated to some extent by looking into HBO’s past with the shooting for the first season.

According to reports, the shooting for the first season of the series began in July 2021 before it was finally released in January 2023. The interval between shooting and full production is near to one and a half years. If the same interval is estimated for the second season, it might be released in mid-2025.

However, since the story of the second game is slightly longer than the first it might take more time. Additionally, The Last of Us Part 3 hasn’t been released, so the story might get divided into two parts for live adaptation. If that is the case, then the production and filming time can be shorter.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that the live-adaptation version of the story can be different and might focus on prequels before the event of the second game. This type of thing was done for the first season and the same treatment might follow for the second. Moreover, Ellie needs to look more mature as well, so the main filming for part 2 might be kept for season 3.