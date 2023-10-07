Last of Us Part II Remastered possibly in works; PC release imminent?

The Last of Us franchise is one of the most popular IPs available on PlayStation and a Part II Remaster is reportedly in development. With the game released almost three years ago for PlayStation 4, a remaster comes as no surprise.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is likely to be released on the PlayStation 5 as it was released later. However, this also raises the possibility of getting the same on PC for various reasons as well.

The existence of the survival game remaster can be officially confirmed with the involvement of Mark Pajarillo, the lead outsource artist at Naughty Dog. In this article, we will dive into the story of the remastered game and the possibility of it releasing on PC as well.

Advertisement

Last of Us Part II Remasted in development and might be released on PC as well

Sony has always been critical about releasing first-party developed games on PC and the Last of Us franchise is one of them. However, in March 2023, the first part of the game was released on the PC platform after a long wait. This shows the possibility of the second part being released for the platform as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1710298958193389817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In past interviews, the Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst revealed that first-party games will remain exclusive to the platform for a few years. This fact can be confirmed with the upcoming release of Horizon Forbidden West early next year. Horizon Forbidden West was originally released in February 2022 and will be arriving in early 2024 which keeps a two-year gap.

With the original release of The Last of Us Part II in 2020, three years have passed since then; raising the likelihood of it being released on PC. Moreover, the remastered title for the game even adds more sense for it being released on both platforms.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/M4DM4N_official/status/1710328392955097392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Moreover, the existence of The Last of Us Part II Remaster is real as it was mentioned by Mark Pajarillo on LinkedIn. Under his experience profile, he mentioned that he has worked on environment art assets, weapons, and interactive props for both Part I and Part II Remastered. Thus concreting the fact that the upcoming release of the game is imminent.

Additionally, in July 2023, it was found out that composer Gustavo Santaolalla will have his own in-game character cameo. In the new title, players will be able to request him to play songs of their desire. In the last release, the composer was seen to be playing a Banjo at the beginning of the game, but this time more details are being added.

At the moment Sony hasn’t confirmed the existence of The Last of Us Part II and when it will be released. However, judging from the early 2024 release of Horizon Forbidden West, it can be expected that it will be released at the end of 2024 on PlayStation 5. PC players might have to wait a few more months after the release and expect it on hand in early 2025.