The Top 7 PlayStation Exclusives You Must Try

PlayStation Exclusives symbolize the very best of what Sony has to offer to its console users. The Sony PlayStation series has sold millions of copies since it started with the PlayStation 1. Since then, we have had a hundred thousand entries ranging from the PS1 to the PS5. This list will encompass 7 of the best PlayStation Exclusives you must try at least once, some of which you can get through PS Plus.

The Best PlayStation Exclusives You Must Try At least Once

7. Shadow of the Colossus

6. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

5. inFamous Second Son

4. Ghost of Tsushima

3. God of War

2. Bloodborne

1. The Last of Us

Aside from the usual exclusives which has caught the fans by surprise like the Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we are including some other incredible titles that offer completely new experiences to the fans. Spider-Man is in a league of its own so he is an honorable mention for this list. That aside, the seven titles we will look at are PS4 and PS5 exclusives.

The only exceptions to the list are God of War and Horizon which have also been released for Windows. The other honorable mention goes to Horizon Zero Dawn which will always be one of the best franchises for the PlayStation series. Aside from that, we have listed the ones you should try by buying them from the PS store or through the PS Plus subscription.

(The chronology of the list does not matter as all of the titles are treated equally)

7. Shadow of the Colossus

Developer: Team Ico, Japan Studio

Team Ico, Japan Studio Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

The first game we will look at from the Exclusives list is one of the best of them. Shadow of the Colossus does a number on anyone who plays it because it offers everything to the player. A good protagonist, ambient size and scale, creative boss fights, the graphical quality enhanced just for the remake and so much more. Shadow of the Colossus never shies away from the effort it takes to make players feel.

It is a shorter game in comparison to most of the exclusives but it is certainly jam-packed with everything you need in a video game. As the protagonist, you must defeat various colossi to advance through the story. Every time you do so, the gameplay resets putting you back where you started. There are platforming and puzzle elements that will keep you occupied in between fights.

Each colossus is unique and is found in areas that will fully let you explore the landscape of the open world. It is beautiful and seamless and exactly the kind of thing you would want out of a PlayStation exclusive. Even though it was released in 2018, the remake of the original Shadow of the Colossus which came out for the PlayStation 2 fully delivers a gratifying experience.

You have a horse to explore the majority of the landscape and when you do so, you will feel like you are in a movie. Shadow of the Colossus is worth every penny. It is short, sweet, and packs a punch, ideal for a weekend play.

6. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Developer: Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

With the blessing of Naughty Dog, Bluepoint Games remastered the first three Uncharted games originally made for the PS3 for the PS4 and the result was phenomenal. The result was The Nathan Drake collection which made slight graphical improvements from the original three games. However, that is not it, they also remodeled some gameplay elements, camera angles, and mechanics to better take advantage of the PS4’s power.

The first game, called Drake’s Fortune has our protagonist Nathan Drake find his place in the treasure-hunting world with his trusty pal, Sully. We also see Elena, Drake’s wife play an important part in the majority of the game.

In the second game, Drake’s betrayed by one of his friends which leads him to an ancient city full of monsters and mysteries. We have Sully and Elena return alongside a new face, Chloe Frazer who is a lovely addition to Drake’s snarky and quick wit. Their chemistry makes the game ten times more fun to play and gives life to the time in between setpieces.

For the third game, we search for something close to Nathan as we move to the Middle East and more danger The third game is an epic conclusion but it was followed up by Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End which then became the better way to end the story. All in all, the Nathan Drake collection is a must-buy for fans of the franchise who have experienced the glory of Uncharted before.

5. inFamous Second Son

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Meet Delsin Rowe, the spiritual successor to the legendary Cole McGrath, one of the best PlayStation Protagonists of all time. Delsin is a troubled kid, and what’s worse is that trouble tends to find him a lot more throughout this game. Infamous is one of the best gaming franchises that hasn’t seen the light of day since 2014 and fans continue to rave about them.

As Delsin Rowe, you have tons of cool superpowers ranging from Smoke to Concrete and Neon. You can control various environments, run faster, scale up walls, and parkour your way through the city of Seattle. Aside from the strong gameplay elements and how fun it is to use your superpowers on enemies, you have a “Karma” meter. This Karma meter gives you good Karma on good actions like helping people and making selfless decisions or bad Karma when you do the opposite.

The game’s ending, the city’s look, and people’s perception of you depend on this Karma. It is fun to see how the world responds to your actions as Delsin and how it changes his character throughout the game. The game was ahead of its time and it’s nice to see Sucker Punch receive praise for it. Infamous Second Son is one of the PlayStation Exclusives you should play if you want to feel completely in control no matter what.

4. Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Another Sucker Punch Productions video game, Ghost of Tsushima does not disappoint at all. It received countless awards in its first year of circulation because of how insanely detailed it was. The game came out in 2020 and dazzled fans upon release, receiving praise for storytelling, gameplay, and voice acting. The protagonist is Jin Sakai who is a samurai tasked to protect Tsushima Island during the first invasion of the Mongols in Japan.

The game also received a multiplayer mode a year after its release which has three different game modes ranging from Story and Rivals to Survival. All of them highlight the unique aspects of Ghost Tsushima and pleasantly surprise the player who has just gotten off playing the single-player. This game has action-adventure elements in an open-world setting. It is played from a third-person perspective which makes it livelier.

Tsushima Island is fully explorable and there are tons of tools and weapons you can use in your arsenal to kill your enemies. In addition, there are a variety of stances you can employ in combat which will give you certain advantages in battle. All in all, Ghost of Tsushima is a unique story told in the bedrock of Japanese history which makes it a must-play. It is a game that comes around once every few decades and leaves a lasting impression.

3. God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Santa Monica Studios Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Santa Monica Studios and Kratos return for another adventure and this time, they are not alone. Kratos is much older and wiser, supported by his son, Atreus whom he has a rocky relationship. Together they must travel to the highest peak in all of the nine realms to scatter Faye’s ashes. Faye is a mother to Atreus and a wife to Kratos and plays a significant part in both games.

God of War revamps its hack-and-slash nature and turns it more into an RPG-centric game with action-adventure, semi-open world elements. It has a looting system along with a skill tree instead of the wheel of upgrades you could spend Red Orbs to unlock upgrades for in the previous games. In addition, there are skill trees that unlock active skills and passive buffs that prove useful in the journey ahead.

The semi-open world nature is a welcome addition to the God of War franchise giving players the freedom to explore and progress the story at their own pace. There are tons of side missions to do and mythological beings such as Freya, Magni, Modi, and Baldur make appearances. There are also mentions of more renowned gods such as Thor and Odin.

The game does relationships and emotional turmoil well. The storm inside Kratos can only be overcome by support from his son and his stoicism. God of War is a masterpiece and the perfect new beginning for the franchise making it one of the best PlayStation exclusives.

2. Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Before Elden Ring existed, we had Bloodborne which was coincidentally made by the same developer. Bloodborne is a treat to play and a game that uses eldritch lore and horror to achieve its peak. The game is set in the city of Yharnam which is a Gothic place known for its advancements in medical practices. The city is plagued and the residents have turned into monsters.

The player must navigate the source of the plague and eradicate it to save the city. The game has soulsborne-like qualities with dropped loot, the opportunity to dual-wield weapons, and much more. The game’s combat is quite innovative, rewarding players with some health after they quickly strike the enemy after taking damage.

Bloodborne also has “Blood Echoes” which you can use as currency and experience points to better your character. The freedom to explore, level up, and build your character the way you want sets this exclusive apart from any other entry on this list. You can also upgrade weapons with Blood Gems which is a good way to progress quickly and steadily if you get stuck.

Released for the PlayStation 4 only, the game pleased every fan it reached. It won awards for its originality and game design. It also racked up Game of the Year from the Golden Joystick Awards. Critics and gamers alike could not get enough of this game because of its addictive gameplay and medieval setting.

1. The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

One of the most sought-after PlayStation Exclusives of all time, The Last of Us is the gold standard of video games. It has everything you would want out of a video game ranging from a good story, a scary but hopeful setting, good character development, and fresh gameplay. Naughty Dog does not know how to make a bad game. They took their sweet time with this game which is why it is still doing well in today’s day and age.

The game received a TV Series and a remaster which says a lot about its fanbase. The characters of Joel and Ellie are brilliantly written, each having their struggle and backstory. They are forced to rely on each other but quickly become closer than ever due to impending doom and adversary. The game manages to keep players on their toes until the ending which is a brilliant finish to the story by itself.

The brilliance of The Last of Us can rarely be touched by any other story aside from God of War or Red Dead Redemption. This is the franchise that makes gaming worth time and money. The Last of Us for most people was a complex game that took a deep dive into the human psyche and how deeply one can care for a person if they spend enough time with them.

The Last of Us is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that delivers on all fronts and is one of the most memorable PlayStation Exclusives of all time.