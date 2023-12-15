The Best Open World Games to Play That Released in 2023

It has been a great year for open-world games as we have had a couple of AAA titles that have exceeded all expectations. Open-world games have always been a heavy project no matter what, and there are tons of elements studios have to integrate for the world to come alive. They also have to remove redundancies and optimize the gameplay so that it fits with the story. Well, this article will look at 5 of the best open-world games released in 2023 that did it right.

Top 5 Best Open World Games to Play That Released in 2023

Open-world games have changed ever since the release of GTA III. Game Studios nowadays go for realism a lot more than making the game fun and exciting to play. However, that has not stopped these following games from being interactive and fun. While retaining a certain bit of realistic anatomy in their gameplay, these titles have more than excelled in the eyes of the fans who have played them.

2024 will undoubtedly be another big year for gaming and open-world games will be a staple since they reward players with the freedom to do whatever they want. However, it would be a crime to end the year without appreciating these titles and the endless fun they have given players. Without further ado, let us look at the best open-world games in 2023.

5. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Developers: Ubisoft Bordeaux

Ubisoft Bordeaux Publishers: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed is back to its roots and we could not be happier. The AC games before Mirage were good but fans have always wanted to go back to the gameplay they were accustomed to when they played as Altair or Ezio Auditore. Their patience paid off when Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed Mirage which had tons of similarities to the earlier games including a vast open world.

The city of Baghdad comes alive in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the streets are much tighter allowing for better parkour. However, it is not just the streets, the developers focused on optimizing the city and did not bother making multiple locations so the final product is beautiful and intricate, filled with combat arenas, infrastructure that sets up stealth opportunities, and more.

Another good thing Mirage did was remove the amount of redundant side quests that largely plagued the previous AC games. The franchise received a lot of criticism for that but this game has only a few side quests, mainly focusing on the narrative-driven storyline. The City of Baghdad is always the star and the reason why it works is because the developers have put all of their effort into every nook and cranny rather than making multiple cities.

This maintains quality consistently and delivers a world that is fun to explore. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the right step for Ubisoft. Not to mention you can see Baghdad’s culture on display without it seeming artificial.

4. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developers: Massive Entertainment

Massive Entertainment Publishers: Ubisoft

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is the most recent release out of any of these titles and it certainly lives up to the hype James Cameron created in the movies for the franchise. With stunning visual elements and tons of species of flora and fauna, the game is a visual delight. As a matter of fact, the open world provides complete access to the cinematic masterpiece that was shown in the movies.

Developed by Massive Entertainment and played in the first-person perspective, the game has hints of Far Cry and the Horizon series in its visuals. The game is also set in the same universe as the movies but can be experienced as a standalone adventure. Moreover, the best part is that it supports two-player co-op mode so you can have a blast with your friend while enjoying the campaign.

The world of Pandora is beautiful with three different regions to explore and there are tons of things to do besides combat and exploration. Speaking of, players get access to a variety of weapons and throwables. Quest completion unlocks new gears and gaining “Clan Favor” by completing missions can get you access to rare weapons.

The biggest part of the exploration system is that the players can write the Ikran which are flying creatures seen in Avatar films. All in all, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora provides a unique experience that should be experienced at least once. Some movie characters are also seen in the game.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developers: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publishers: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda has always been one of the best gaming franchises in the world and with this edition, they have proven that fact even more. Adding an underworld called the Depths and multiple small islands in the sky, Tears of the Kingdom gives the ultimate experience for every Zelda fan. In fact, we would go as far as saying that this is the most detailed Zelda game ever made and that is saying something.

The open-world map design is gorgeous and works brilliantly in harmony. Not a single layer feels out of place and blends extremely well into gameplay. Every section in the Depths has its own mystique while the skies of Hyrule are full of possibilities. It is a colorful and beautiful world that not many gamers can miss out on. Shrines provide easy access to fun puzzles and combat opportunities which emphasizes that the developers have also prided themselves on gameplay.

Not to mention, the exploration becomes even easier with Link’s Ultrahand ability which allows him to build cars and other contraptions quite easily. The plot of the game is only enhanced by the world around you making Tears of the Kingdom one of the most complete games of this season and a perfect conclusion to Link’s story, should it be that.

Tears of the Kingdom is the best gift for a Zelda fan and a good open-world title that fans of the genre will not be able to put down.

2. Hogwarts Legacy

Developers: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Publishers: Warner Bros. Games

For the people who grew up watching Harry Potter, this game is the ultimate gift. Mostly because it provides us unlimited access to the wonders of Hogwarts and other surrounding locations without taking away the freedom and making it a semi-open world. The huge halls of Hogwarts and the mysteries of its corridors are yours to explore as J.K Rowling’s world comes alive in Hogwarts Legacy.

From choosing your own wand to learning spells and curses, you can do everything a wizard can. Although it is set a century prior to Harry Potter’s time, you will find tons of references to the movies and books in this game. You can also make your way over to the Forbidden Forest and use a broom to fly around. These in itself complete the Harry Potter experience.

Although, you can also make your way over to Hogsmeade which is a notable place in the movies. Aside from locations, magical beasts also make appearances ranging from hippogriffs to kneazels. You can explore caves, Hogsmeade, Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest and so much more. When you get tired of that, you can fly around in your broomstick.

Hogwarts Legacy is the game you need to play should you want a more fun-filled adventure into a mystical place that you are already familiar with. Not to mention it is the dream project for a person who grew up watching Harry Potter.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developers: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Insomniac Games delivers a satisfying sequel to the original Spider-Man story they set up with their first two games. Peter and Miles are both playable in this web-swinging adventure that expands Spidey’s rogues gallery and includes the likes of Kraven the Hunter, Venom, The Lizard, and so on. Notable characters from past games make an appearance, ranging from Black Cat to Tombstone. The sequel has undoubtedly expanded on the first two games, which is why, some assets are reused.

However, that does not stop Spider-Man 2 from being a fun-loving sequel to both Spider’s stories. It gives Peter a satisfying middle to his story while begins Miles’s journey fantastically. There are skill trees for both Spideys you can upgrade and there are tons of costumes you can wear that have shown up in Spider-Man fiction throughout the years.

The PlayStation 5’s power is fully utilized as you can fast travel within seconds and the city comes alive whenever you are web-swinging as it does not feel vanilla and out of place. There are elements you can interact with that do not feel like cardboard animation pieces. Insomniac Games has given Spidey fans an open playground to do whatever they feel like and it is a blast.

All in all, Spider-Man 2 exceeded everyone’s expectations and gave people a new Spider-Man game that does justice to both stories of Miles and Peter. Not for a second do you feel like one Spidey is better or stronger than the other as it is a team effort. Not to mention, you get to play as Venom for a while which is a treat.