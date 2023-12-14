Valorant Mobile might be coming in January 2024 – will it be bigger than the PC version?

Latest Valorant Mobile leaks suggest Epic Games would roll out an international open beta in January 2024. After making a massive impression on PC gaming, fans could now test their beloved hero FPS on their mobile devices.

Advertisement

Since Epic Games shared their plans to bring Valorant to mobile devices, fans have been eager to get their hands on this edition. There was no announcement on a release date, but with the rumored open beta, fans would be able to have a detailed look at the game before the release. So, the Valorant community has been ecstatic about the news since it broke.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantUpdated/status/1735256319802655215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Will Valorant Mobile be bigger than the PC version?

The gaming community is well aware of the potential of mobile gaming. Although mobile gaming was in its nascent stages a few years back, the immense popularity of games like PUBG and Genshin Impact encouraged many developers to introduce games for mobile devices.

Valorant gained immense popularity because of its lower requirement, which allowed many to play this game without worrying about having an expensive PC. Hence, from the looks of it, Epic Games will be able to reach a wider audience with a mobile version of the game.

The present-day mobile phones can easily run games with excellent graphics. So, we could expect to see some good graphics on Valorant Mobile. If this happens, there is no doubt that Valorant Mobile might become more famous than its PC equivalent. As a matter of fact, we have already witnessed how PUBG Mobile became more popular than the original PC version.

But these are all speculations and will only be proven when the game is available. With the rumored beta, we might be able to gauge how the audience reacts to the game. However, fans are advised to take this info about the beta release with a grain of salt, as leaks can often be false. It would be wise for fans to keep an eye on Epic Games, and we would also keep you updated about everything related to Valorant.