VCT LOCK//IN Show Match: Team Tarik vs. Team FRTTT; Players, Timings and More!

VCT LOCK IN is near the end. However, we still have one of the best show matches which include two popular entities; Tarik and FRTTT.

The event has been the most successful Valorant tournament in terms of matches, friendships, and camaraderie between the international teams; as seen on Twitter. However, the event has its fair share of controversy. We still have one important event, which is the Showmatch between Tarik and FRTTT. Why do we know it’s important? Because the captains will be playing the newest agent. Let us break down everything we know so far.

New Agent 22 to be Revealed at the VCT LOCK IN Show Match between Team Tarik vs. Team FRTTT; Details, Timings, and More!

Want to see the new VALORANT Agent in action? 💥 Tune into the final day of #VCTLOCKIN to see a Showmatch featuring the Agent and stay for a banger Grand Finals! — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 28, 2023

We know the timings for the event, some of the players participating in the show match, and some other news. For now, we know that the New Agent 22 will be revealed in the match. Here are the lineups for both teams.

Team Tarik

Tarik

G2 Mimi

FURIA Paula

TBD

TBD

Team FRTTT

FRTTT

Vela

GES SkRossi

TBD

TBD

The match will be played before the grand finals of the event on 4th March at 9:00 PT, 2:00 JST, and 14:00 BRT. The captains of the team will play the new agent; so be on the lookout for that. As far as predictions go, we do not know who will win or which team has a higher chance since all of the players haven’t been announced yet.

However, we expect Tarik to expertly carry the reins of being the captain since this is not his first rodeo. Moreover, FRTTT’s team on paper might sound underwhelming but they are not; so it will be an interesting match-up. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant-related news! Follow Valorant Champions Tour’s Twitter account for news on the rest of the squad!

