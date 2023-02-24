Hogwarts Legacy Sales: The Game Hits $850 Million in Sales With More than 12 Million+ Copies Sold!

Hogwarts Legacy Sales are still skyrocketing even though a lot of organizations, creators, and people are not buying it. Details below.

Hogwarts Legacy has received a lot of criticism from creators and organizations; not because of the game surprisingly. The game was boycotted and would not be covered by a lot of popular online organizations due to Author JK Rowling’s comments about gender recognition and sex. Despite all of this, the game has managed to garner a lot of attention and sales. Let us cover the sales of the game along with copies sold.

Hogwarts Legacy Sales Reach $800 Million+ in Just the First Two Weeks

Hogwarts Legacy has sold a staggering 12M+ units across physical and digital, earning over $850M in only 2 weeks on sale and setting new records for WB Games. Engagement with Harry Potter is also up 300% on Wizardry World. Expect this series to grow substantially going forward. pic.twitter.com/6jYzbsUQnx — Words | Golden Sun (@TNEQL) February 24, 2023

The above tweet is really important to analyze since the game is not only impacting its own market but also the Wizarding World website. The reason is that players are visiting the website to get their customized wands from Wizarding World. In addition, you need to connect your Wizarding World account to obtain some goodies from the game. Thus, the game is increasing the engagement of the website.

However, the biggest factor is that, due to the outstanding sales, the series will continue to grow despite the backlash from fans. Variety reports that player engagement from launch on Feb 10th to Feb 21st was more than 267 million hours played. The Wizarding World website’s traffic has increased by 300%, which helps them convert sales as well. All in all, in terms of PR the game has taken a hit, but in terms of sales, where it matters a whole lot, it is performing better than most would expect it to.

The game puts the players in the 1800s of the Wizarding World. It is set 100 years before the Harry Potter Franchise. There are a couple of references to the characters in Harry Potter that fans will notice while playing. In conclusion, we can expect a LOT of further iterations from the franchise to come out since the sales have more than outperformed the projections.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for Xbox XS, PlayStation 5, and PC. For more news about the Wizarding World, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

