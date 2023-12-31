With Microsoft Rumored to Be Designing an Xbox Detachable Controller, Will the PlayStation Portal Finally Get Some Competition

As stated by industry insiders, Xbox might be planning a detachable controller and Microsoft is patenting their creation. This controller is likely to be based on the Nintendo Switch, the concept has been explored before and used by the Lenovo Go handheld recently. The advantage of these controllers is their portability compared to the full-sized controller model.

Nintendo first explored the detachable controller concept through their Joy-Con in the Switch handheld. This design captured the attention of many people globally and influenced the gaming hardware market. The concept for Xbox however suggests that the controllers could be used on a regular smartphone or feature with a display like the PlayStation Portal.

The design concepts also displayed a device that looks remarkably similar to PlayStation Portal. However, since these controllers are patented to be detachable, it might be possible the display shown is a regular Android or iOS tablet. There’s also a concept showing the Xbox detachable controllers on a foldable design phone which might be based on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

With the rise of the popularity of handheld consoles and cloud streaming services, manufacturers have always tried their best to create something new to cater to the market. For instance, the Steam Deck found quick success in the PC gaming market by selling capable portable hardware at an extraordinarily low pricing. Since then, other gaming hardware manufacturers joined the race and consumers have had alternatives like Rog Ally and Lenovo Go. However, PlayStation didn’t do the same which disappointed fans.

There have been rumors surrounding Microsoft creating their own standalone portable gaming device like Steam Deck, but it is yet to be confirmed. In fact as of this moment, even though the proof of concept has worked for various other hardware manufacturers, top-tier console makers like Microsoft and Sony haven’t taken that road.

Has the PlayStation Portal been profitable for Sony and how will Xbox fare against it?

When the PlayStation Portal was first introduced the gaming community was apprehensive about it. While the hardware provided posed true competition against other cloud streaming devices, it didn’t get much approval due to the existence of standalone portable devices. This also raises the question of whether Xbox will face a similar reception with its detachable controller.

The PlayStation Portal was priced at $199.99 and only provided a display attached to the PS5-styled controller, which is only able to stream games from the PS5 console. On the other hand, Valve created the Steam Deck with capable hardware that doesn’t require any third-party device to run. Hence, gamers were unhappy with what Sony had to offer with their latest portable hardware.

According to reports from PushSquare, the PlayStation Portal was the fourth largest-selling handheld as tracked on December 12, 2023. While accurate numbers are still unknown, it is said that the sales of the handheld surprised Sony themselves. Despite facing public disapproval, the device did perform great in sales later on as the product does have some great use cases when within four walls.

Now, Microsoft has been lagging behind Sony in terms of console sales and Team Green desperately needs an upper hand. If the concept of an Xbox detachable controller does turn out to be true then it might be able to beat PlayStation Portal in terms of pricing. Additionally, the item might also implement commonly used components like phones or tablets, which is a massive advantage.