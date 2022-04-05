XQC breaks his all time Twitch Viewership record with a total of 290,000 live viewers

XQC tops his twitch viewership record with his r/place twitch stream by aging a total of 290,000 live concurrent viewers.

Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc or xQcOW, is a Canadian Twitch streamer, internet personality, and former professional Overwatch player. Lengyel played for the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League for part of the inaugural season before being let go due to continuous controversy and suspensions.

XQC has immense popularity from being a twitch sensation, as he has a total of 10.4 Million followers. And managers a daily average of 550,794 video views.

XQC breaks is all-time record

For April Fools Day 2022, the famous r/Place has returned. This subreddit is organized by Reddit itself which allows all users the chance to add a ’tile’ to a massive canvas of digital art.

This Reddit page started off back in 2021 and has been really popular among Twitch streamers who add their artwork. Then the canvas is covered in memes and internet references submitted by millions of users.

However, XQC wanted to remake a not so pg-13 image. As it was a crude remake of a rear of a woman, which was quicker censored by covering it with black paint.

Also Read: Valorant Masters Schedule: When What and Where to watch the upcoming Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik matches

His past highest peek was 220,720 in April 2020 when Valorant Beta keys were being delivered to viewers. And with this stream XQC just hit his highest peek views.

This last stream, xQc shattered his previous peak viewership record 222,720 with over 233,000 viewers! pic.twitter.com/5gOwg5zxk5 — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) April 4, 2022

This is obviously his current record, and which his following he will defiantly break this current record going forward.

He also got some backlash from uncommon viewers, for which his opinions were, “I just enjoy doing it, I think it’s fun to make things kinda different. I think it’s fun. It gives everybody something to… it makes everybody feels something, and it made people rebuild and build sh*t”

But he is kind of used to all this backlash, and to be honest he doesn’t give a fu*k.