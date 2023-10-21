HomeSearch

All of the Rosters Confirmed for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific and EMEA

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published October 21, 2023

An image of the VCT 2024 Poster

(Image via Riot Games)

VCT 2024 is set to have a different schedule in comparison to the previous year. With upgraded rosters, teams are set to battle each other in a grand fashion. 

Everyone is excited for VCT 2024 as we have seen plenty of unexpected roster moves for various teams. While Global Esports acquired Benedict” Benkai” Tan, FUT Esports brought home Turkish star Mehmet “cNed” İpek.

We are seeing lots of unexpected upgrades to each roster as VCT 2024 is going to be explosive right from the get-go. This short piece will look at every player selected for the 11 teams that will be participating in VCT Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. We will update the list over time as new players are announced. The tournaments throughout the year are sure to heat up due to these changes.

Contents

  • All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA
  • EMEA Teams and Their Rosters
  • Pacific Teams and Their Rosters
  • Americas Teams and Their Rosters

All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA

VCT has gotten more advanced as the years have passed by. However, due to that factor, it has been quite easy to categorize teams according to major regions and make a franchise system that works. Riot Games has continued to improve on that model even in 2024. This allows Tier 2 teams to rise to Tier 1. Even the Premier Squads have a chance to step into the spotlight by qualifying for Ascension.

Three teams qualified from Ascension last year. The Guard which is now G2 Esports, Gentle Mates from EMEA, and Bleed Esports from Pacific. We will include their rosters in this list as well. Let us take a look at the VCT 2024 rosters we know of so far.

Note: These rosters will change over time so take some of these rosters as a grain of salt. Anything is possible in VCT.

EMEA Teams and Their Rosters

There are 11 teams to cover in this league. In addition to the usual franchised teams, we have the Gentlemates added in this region.

BBL Esports

  • Eren “Brave” Kasırga
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Fnatic

  • Jake “Boaster” Howlett
  • Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev
  • Emir “Alfajer” Beder
  • Leo “Leo” Jannesson
  • Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

FUT Esports

  • Mehmet “cNed” İpek
  • Eray “yetujey” Budak
  • Ata “ATA KAPTAN” Tan
  • Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen
  • Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban

Gentle Mates

  • Beyazıt “beyAz” Körpe
  • Logan “logaN” Corti
  • Nathan “nataNk” Bocqueho
  • Jonathan “TakaS” Paupard
  • Wailers “Wailers” Locart
  • Tom “APO” Bonnion

Giants

  • Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego
  • Kirill “Cloud” Nehozhin
  • Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas
  • Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas
  • TBD

KOI

  • Jose “koldamenta” Herrero
  • Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov
  • Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko
  • Berkant “Wolfen” Joshkun
  • Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński

Karmine Corp

  • Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom
  • Ryad “Shin” Ensaad
  • Alexandre “xms” Forté
  • TBD
  • TBD

Team Heretics

  • Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius
  • Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish
  • Dominykas “MiniBoo” Lukaševičius
  • Enes “RieNs” Ecirli
  • Mert “Wo0t” Alkan

Natus Vincere

  • Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov
  • Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin
  • Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky
  • Pontus “Zyppan” Eek
  • Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks

Team Liquid

  • Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen
  • Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin
  • Igor “Redgar” Vlasov
  • Nico “Harmii” Harms
  • TBD

Team Vitality

  • Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis
  • Tomas “Destrian” Linikas
  • Emil “runneR” Trajkovski
  • Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel
  • Kimmie “Kicks” Laasner
  • Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi

Pacific Teams and Their Rosters

11 Rosters here as well with the addition of Bleed Esports to the league. Take a look at all the rosters below.

Bleed Esports

  • Derrick “Deryeon” Yee
  • Ngô “crazyguy” Anh
  • Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat
  • Javier “Egoist” Chua
  • Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

DRX

  • Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu
  • Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan
  • Goo “Rb” Sang-min
  • Kim “stax” Gu-taek
  • Kim “Zest” Gi-seok
  • Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung

DetonatioN FocusMe

  • Yoshitaka “Anthem” Enomoto
  • Seo “Suggest” Jae-young
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

GEN.G Esports

  • Kim “Meteor” Tae-O
  • Kim “t3xture” Na-ra
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Global Esports

  • Benedict “Benkai” Tan
  • Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury
  • Russel “Russ” Mendes
  • Gary “blaZek1ng” Dastin
  • Niko “polvi” Polvinen

Paper Rex

  • Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee
  • Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto
  • Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart
  • Ilya “something” Petrov
  • Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha
  • Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Rex Regum Qeon

  • James “2geMONSTAH” Goopio
  • Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad
  • David “xffero” Monangin
  • Hagai “Lmemore” Tewuh
  • Park “Estrella” Gun
  • Maksim “Jemkin” Batorov

T1

  • Son “xeta” Seon-ho
  • Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo
  • Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok
  • Ham “iZu” Woo-joo
  • Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won
  • Kevin “xccurate” Susanto

Talon Esports

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Team Secret

  • Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza
  • Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco
  • Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera
  • Adrian “invy” Reyes
  • TBD

ZETA Division

  • Koji “Laz” Ushida
  • Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto
  • Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe
  • TBD
  • TBD

Americas Teams and Their Rosters

Finally, we have the VCT 2024 Americas Teams. There are 11 teams here as well. Previously, The Guard were set to join in but they did not sign the contract so Riot decided to offer G2 the spot and allowed them to sign all the former Guard players who earned their spot through Ascension.

100 Thieves

  • Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk
  • Sean “bang” Bezerra
  • Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban
  • Zander “thwifo” Kim
  • TBD

Cloud 9

  • Erick “Xeppaa” Bach
  • Jake “jakee” Anderson
  • Francis “OXY” Hoang
  • Anthony “vanity” Malaspina
  • Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Evil Geniuses

There was a recent controversy about EG players being stuck in a “Contract Hell” with the organization so we do not have any concrete information about the roster even though they are currently the World Champions of the game.

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

FURIA Esports

  • Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt
  • Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati
  • Ilan “havoc” Eloy
  • Vitor “kon4n” Hugo
  • Felipe “liazzi” Galiazzi

G2 Esports

The organization that got the franchise spot. They are the former Guard squad with the exception of their duelist, Ian “tex” Botsch.

  • Jonah “JonahP” Pulice
  • Michael “neT” Bernet
  • Trent “trent” Cairns
  • Jacob “valyn” Batio
  • TBD

KRU Esports

  • Nicolás “Klaus” Ferrari
  • Marco “Melser” Machuca
  • Angelo “keznit” Mori
  • Nicolás “mta” González
  • Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo

LOUD

  • Felipe “Less” Basso
  • Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro
  • Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira
  • Arthur “tuyz” Vieira
  • TBD

Leviatán

  • Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena
  • Agustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra
  • Roberto “Mazino” Bugueño
  • Erick “aspas” Santos
  • Ian “tex” Botsch

Made In Brazil (MIBR)

  • João Pedro “jzz” Silva
  • Leandro “frz” Gomes
  • Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli
  • Arthur “artzin” Araujo
  • Matheus “mazin” Araújo

NRG

FiNESSE and s0m have separated from NRG which prompts them to look for more players. For now, they are left with two members of the former OpTic core.

  • Austin “crashies” Roberts
  • Victor “Victor” Wong
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Sentinels

  • Zachary “zekken” Patrone
  • Bryan “pANcada” Luna
  • Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
  • Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid
  • Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Those are all the teams we know about so far. These are subject to change and the rosters will switch up as we get closer to VCT 2024. We will update this exact page as soon as we get more news about each team’s rosters.

