All of the Rosters Confirmed for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific and EMEA

VCT 2024 is set to have a different schedule in comparison to the previous year. With upgraded rosters, teams are set to battle each other in a grand fashion.

Advertisement

Everyone is excited for VCT 2024 as we have seen plenty of unexpected roster moves for various teams. While Global Esports acquired Benedict” Benkai” Tan, FUT Esports brought home Turkish star Mehmet “cNed” İpek.

We are seeing lots of unexpected upgrades to each roster as VCT 2024 is going to be explosive right from the get-go. This short piece will look at every player selected for the 11 teams that will be participating in VCT Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. We will update the list over time as new players are announced. The tournaments throughout the year are sure to heat up due to these changes.

Advertisement

Contents

All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA

EMEA Teams and Their Rosters

Pacific Teams and Their Rosters

Americas Teams and Their Rosters

All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA

VCT has gotten more advanced as the years have passed by. However, due to that factor, it has been quite easy to categorize teams according to major regions and make a franchise system that works. Riot Games has continued to improve on that model even in 2024. This allows Tier 2 teams to rise to Tier 1. Even the Premier Squads have a chance to step into the spotlight by qualifying for Ascension.

Three teams qualified from Ascension last year. The Guard which is now G2 Esports, Gentle Mates from EMEA, and Bleed Esports from Pacific. We will include their rosters in this list as well. Let us take a look at the VCT 2024 rosters we know of so far.

Note: These rosters will change over time so take some of these rosters as a grain of salt. Anything is possible in VCT.

EMEA Teams and Their Rosters

There are 11 teams to cover in this league. In addition to the usual franchised teams, we have the Gentlemates added in this region.

Advertisement

BBL Esports

Eren “ Brave” Kasırga

Kasırga TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Fnatic

Jake “ Boaster ” Howlett

” Howlett Nikita “ Derke ” Sirmitev

” Sirmitev Emir “ Alfajer ” Beder

” Beder Leo “ Leo ” Jannesson

” Jannesson Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

FUT Esports

Mehmet “ cNed ” İpek

” İpek Eray “ yetujey ” Budak

” Budak Ata “ ATA KAPTAN” Tan

Tan Furkan “ MrFaliN” Yeğen

Yeğen Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban

Gentle Mates

Beyazıt “ beyAz ” Körpe

” Körpe Logan “ logaN ” Corti

” Corti Nathan “ nataNk ” Bocqueho

” Bocqueho Jonathan “ TakaS ” Paupard

” Paupard Wailers “ Wailers ” Locart

” Locart Tom “APO” Bonnion

Giants

Adolfo “Fit1nho ” Gallego

” Gallego Kirill “ Cloud ” Nehozhin

” Nehozhin Aaro “hoody ” Peltokangas

” Peltokangas Žygimantas “ nukkye ” Chmieliauskas

” Chmieliauskas TBD

KOI

Jose “ koldamenta ” Herrero

” Herrero Bogdan “ Sheydos ” Naumov

” Naumov Nikita “trexx ” Cherednichenko

” Cherednichenko Berkant “ Wolfen” Joshkun

Joshkun Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński

Karmine Corp

Nabil “ Nivera ” Benrlitom

” Benrlitom Ryad “ Shin ” Ensaad

” Ensaad Alexandre “ xms ” Forté

” Forté TBD

TBD

Team Heretics

Ričardas “ Boo ” Lukaševičius

” Lukaševičius Benjy “ benjyfishy ” Fish

” Fish Dominykas “ MiniBoo ” Lukaševičius

” Lukaševičius Enes “ RieNs ” Ecirli

” Ecirli Mert “Wo0t” Alkan

Natus Vincere

Kyrylo “ ANGE1 ” Karasov

” Karasov Dmitry “ SUYGETSU ” Ilyushin

” Ilyushin Andrey “ Shao ” Kiprsky

” Kiprsky Pontus “ Zyppan ” Eek

” Eek Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks

Team Liquid

Elias “ Jamppi ” Olkkonen

” Olkkonen Ayaz “ nAts ” Akhmetshin

” Akhmetshin Igor “ Redgar ” Vlasov

” Vlasov Nico “ Harmii ” Harms

” Harms TBD

Team Vitality

Jokūbas “ ceNder ” Labutis

” Labutis Tomas “ Destrian ” Linikas

” Linikas Emil “ runneR ” Trajkovski

” Trajkovski Saif “ Sayf” Jibraeel

Jibraeel Kimmie “ Kicks ” Laasner

” Laasner Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi

Pacific Teams and Their Rosters

11 Rosters here as well with the addition of Bleed Esports to the league. Take a look at all the rosters below.

Bleed Esports

Derrick “ Deryeon ” Yee

” Yee Ngô “ crazyguy ” Anh

” Anh Nutchaphon “ sScary ” Matarat

” Matarat Javier “ Egoist ” Chua

” Chua Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

DRX

Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu

Yu Kim “ MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Myeong-kwan Goo “Rb” Sang-min

Sang-min Kim “ stax ” Gu-taek

” Gu-taek Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Gi-seok Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung

DetonatioN FocusMe

Yoshitaka “ Anthem ” Enomoto

” Enomoto Seo “ Suggest ” Jae-young

” Jae-young TBD

TBD

TBD

GEN.G Esports

Kim “ Meteor ” Tae-O

” Tae-O Kim “ t3xture ” Na-ra

” Na-ra TBD

TBD

TBD

Global Esports

Benedict “ Benkai ” Tan

” Tan Abhirup “ Lightningfast ” Choudhury

” Choudhury Russel “ Russ ” Mendes

” Mendes Gary “ blaZek1ng ” Dastin

” Dastin Niko “polvi” Polvinen

Paper Rex

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Jason “ f0rsakeN ” Susanto

” Susanto Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Leonhart Ilya “ something ” Petrov

” Petrov Cahya “ Monyet ” Nugraha

” Nugraha Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Rex Regum Qeon

James “ 2geMONSTAH ” Goopio

” Goopio Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad

Rahmad David “ xffero ” Monangin

” Monangin Hagai “ Lmemore ” Tewuh

” Tewuh Park “ Estrella ” Gun

” Gun Maksim “Jemkin” Batorov

T1

Son “ xeta ” Seon-ho

” Seon-ho Ha “ Sayaplayer ” Jung-woo

” Jung-woo Lee “ Carpe ” Jae-hyeok

” Jae-hyeok Ham “ iZu ” Woo-joo

” Woo-joo Lee “ k1Ng ” Seung-won

” Seung-won Kevin “xccurate” Susanto

Talon Esports

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Team Secret

Jim “ BORKUM ” Timbreza

” Timbreza Jessie Cristy “ JessieVash ” Cuyco

” Cuyco Jeremy “ Jremy ” Cabrera

” Cabrera Adrian “ invy ” Reyes

” Reyes TBD

ZETA Division

Koji “ Laz ” Ushida

” Ushida Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Hashimoto Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Watanabe TBD

TBD

Americas Teams and Their Rosters

Finally, we have the VCT 2024 Americas Teams. There are 11 teams here as well. Previously, The Guard were set to join in but they did not sign the contract so Riot decided to offer G2 the spot and allowed them to sign all the former Guard players who earned their spot through Ascension.

100 Thieves

Peter “ Asuna ” Mazuryk

” Mazuryk Sean “ bang ” Bezerra

” Bezerra Matthew “ Cryocells ” Panganiban

” Panganiban Zander “ thwifo ” Kim

” Kim TBD

Cloud 9

Erick “ Xeppaa ” Bach

” Bach Jake “ jakee ” Anderson

” Anderson Francis “ OXY ” Hoang

” Hoang Anthony “ vanity ” Malaspina

” Malaspina Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Evil Geniuses

There was a recent controversy about EG players being stuck in a “Contract Hell” with the organization so we do not have any concrete information about the roster even though they are currently the World Champions of the game.

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

FURIA Esports

Khalil “ Khalil ” Schmidt

” Schmidt Leonardo “ mwzera ” Serrati

” Serrati Ilan “ havoc ” Eloy

” Eloy Vitor “ kon4n ” Hugo

” Hugo Felipe “liazzi” Galiazzi

G2 Esports

The organization that got the franchise spot. They are the former Guard squad with the exception of their duelist, Ian “tex” Botsch.

Jonah “ JonahP ” Pulice

” Pulice Michael “ neT ” Bernet

” Bernet Trent “ trent ” Cairns

” Cairns Jacob “ valyn ” Batio

” Batio TBD

KRU Esports

Nicolás “ Klaus ” Ferrari

” Ferrari Marco “ Melser ” Machuca

” Machuca Angelo “ keznit ” Mori

” Mori Nicolás “ mta ” González

” González Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo

LOUD

Felipe “ Less ” Basso

” Basso Matias “ Saadhak ” Delipetro

” Delipetro Cauan “ cauanzin ” Pereira

” Pereira Arthur “ tuyz ” Vieira

” Vieira TBD

Leviatán

Francisco “ kiNgg ” Aravena

” Aravena Agustin “ Nozwerr ” Ibarra

” Ibarra Roberto “ Mazino ” Bugueño

” Bugueño Erick “ aspas ” Santos

” Santos Ian “tex” Botsch

Made In Brazil (MIBR)

João Pedro “ jzz ” Silva

” Silva Leandro “ frz” Gomes

Gomes Matheus “ RgLM ” Rodigoli

” Rodigoli Arthur “ artzin ” Araujo

” Araujo Matheus “mazin” Araújo

NRG

FiNESSE and s0m have separated from NRG which prompts them to look for more players. For now, they are left with two members of the former OpTic core.

Austin “ crashies ” Roberts

” Roberts Victor “ Victor ” Wong

” Wong TBD

TBD

TBD

Sentinels

Zachary “ zekken ” Patrone

” Patrone Bryan “ pANcada ” Luna

” Luna Gustavo “ Sacy ” Rossi

” Rossi Tyson “ TenZ ” Ngo

” Ngo Mouhamed “ johnqt ” Ouarid

” Ouarid Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Those are all the teams we know about so far. These are subject to change and the rosters will switch up as we get closer to VCT 2024. We will update this exact page as soon as we get more news about each team’s rosters.