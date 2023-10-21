All of the Rosters Confirmed for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific and EMEA
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published October 21, 2023
VCT 2024 is set to have a different schedule in comparison to the previous year. With upgraded rosters, teams are set to battle each other in a grand fashion.
Everyone is excited for VCT 2024 as we have seen plenty of unexpected roster moves for various teams. While Global Esports acquired Benedict” Benkai” Tan, FUT Esports brought home Turkish star Mehmet “cNed” İpek.
We are seeing lots of unexpected upgrades to each roster as VCT 2024 is going to be explosive right from the get-go. This short piece will look at every player selected for the 11 teams that will be participating in VCT Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. We will update the list over time as new players are announced. The tournaments throughout the year are sure to heat up due to these changes.
Contents
- All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA
- EMEA Teams and Their Rosters
- Pacific Teams and Their Rosters
- Americas Teams and Their Rosters
All the Confirmed Rosters for VCT 2024: Americas, Pacific, and EMEA
VCT has gotten more advanced as the years have passed by. However, due to that factor, it has been quite easy to categorize teams according to major regions and make a franchise system that works. Riot Games has continued to improve on that model even in 2024. This allows Tier 2 teams to rise to Tier 1. Even the Premier Squads have a chance to step into the spotlight by qualifying for Ascension.
Three teams qualified from Ascension last year. The Guard which is now G2 Esports, Gentle Mates from EMEA, and Bleed Esports from Pacific. We will include their rosters in this list as well. Let us take a look at the VCT 2024 rosters we know of so far.
Note: These rosters will change over time so take some of these rosters as a grain of salt. Anything is possible in VCT.
EMEA Teams and Their Rosters
There are 11 teams to cover in this league. In addition to the usual franchised teams, we have the Gentlemates added in this region.
BBL Esports
- Eren “Brave” Kasırga
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Fnatic
- Jake “Boaster” Howlett
- Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev
- Emir “Alfajer” Beder
- Leo “Leo” Jannesson
- Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov
FUT Esports
- Mehmet “cNed” İpek
- Eray “yetujey” Budak
- Ata “ATA KAPTAN” Tan
- Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen
- Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban
Gentle Mates
- Beyazıt “beyAz” Körpe
- Logan “logaN” Corti
- Nathan “nataNk” Bocqueho
- Jonathan “TakaS” Paupard
- Wailers “Wailers” Locart
- Tom “APO” Bonnion
Giants
- Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego
- Kirill “Cloud” Nehozhin
- Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas
- Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas
- TBD
KOI
- Jose “koldamenta” Herrero
- Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov
- Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko
- Berkant “Wolfen” Joshkun
- Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński
Karmine Corp
- Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom
- Ryad “Shin” Ensaad
- Alexandre “xms” Forté
- TBD
- TBD
Team Heretics
- Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius
- Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish
- Dominykas “MiniBoo” Lukaševičius
- Enes “RieNs” Ecirli
- Mert “Wo0t” Alkan
Natus Vincere
- Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov
- Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin
- Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky
- Pontus “Zyppan” Eek
- Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks
Team Liquid
- Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen
- Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin
- Igor “Redgar” Vlasov
- Nico “Harmii” Harms
- TBD
Team Vitality
- Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis
- Tomas “Destrian” Linikas
- Emil “runneR” Trajkovski
- Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel
- Kimmie “Kicks” Laasner
- Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi
Pacific Teams and Their Rosters
11 Rosters here as well with the addition of Bleed Esports to the league. Take a look at all the rosters below.
Bleed Esports
- Derrick “Deryeon” Yee
- Ngô “crazyguy” Anh
- Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat
- Javier “Egoist” Chua
- Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker
DRX
- Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu
- Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan
- Goo “Rb” Sang-min
- Kim “stax” Gu-taek
- Kim “Zest” Gi-seok
- Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung
DetonatioN FocusMe
- Yoshitaka “Anthem” Enomoto
- Seo “Suggest” Jae-young
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
GEN.G Esports
- Kim “Meteor” Tae-O
- Kim “t3xture” Na-ra
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Global Esports
- Benedict “Benkai” Tan
- Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury
- Russel “Russ” Mendes
- Gary “blaZek1ng” Dastin
- Niko “polvi” Polvinen
Paper Rex
- Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee
- Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto
- Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart
- Ilya “something” Petrov
- Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha
- Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie
Rex Regum Qeon
- James “2geMONSTAH” Goopio
- Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad
- David “xffero” Monangin
- Hagai “Lmemore” Tewuh
- Park “Estrella” Gun
- Maksim “Jemkin” Batorov
T1
- Son “xeta” Seon-ho
- Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo
- Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok
- Ham “iZu” Woo-joo
- Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won
- Kevin “xccurate” Susanto
Talon Esports
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Team Secret
- Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza
- Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco
- Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera
- Adrian “invy” Reyes
- TBD
ZETA Division
- Koji “Laz” Ushida
- Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto
- Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe
- TBD
- TBD
Americas Teams and Their Rosters
Finally, we have the VCT 2024 Americas Teams. There are 11 teams here as well. Previously, The Guard were set to join in but they did not sign the contract so Riot decided to offer G2 the spot and allowed them to sign all the former Guard players who earned their spot through Ascension.
100 Thieves
- Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk
- Sean “bang” Bezerra
- Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban
- Zander “thwifo” Kim
- TBD
Cloud 9
- Erick “Xeppaa” Bach
- Jake “jakee” Anderson
- Francis “OXY” Hoang
- Anthony “vanity” Malaspina
- Maxim “wippie” Shepelev
Evil Geniuses
There was a recent controversy about EG players being stuck in a “Contract Hell” with the organization so we do not have any concrete information about the roster even though they are currently the World Champions of the game.
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
FURIA Esports
- Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt
- Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati
- Ilan “havoc” Eloy
- Vitor “kon4n” Hugo
- Felipe “liazzi” Galiazzi
G2 Esports
The organization that got the franchise spot. They are the former Guard squad with the exception of their duelist, Ian “tex” Botsch.
- Jonah “JonahP” Pulice
- Michael “neT” Bernet
- Trent “trent” Cairns
- Jacob “valyn” Batio
- TBD
KRU Esports
- Nicolás “Klaus” Ferrari
- Marco “Melser” Machuca
- Angelo “keznit” Mori
- Nicolás “mta” González
- Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo
LOUD
- Felipe “Less” Basso
- Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro
- Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira
- Arthur “tuyz” Vieira
- TBD
Leviatán
- Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena
- Agustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra
- Roberto “Mazino” Bugueño
- Erick “aspas” Santos
- Ian “tex” Botsch
Made In Brazil (MIBR)
- João Pedro “jzz” Silva
- Leandro “frz” Gomes
- Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli
- Arthur “artzin” Araujo
- Matheus “mazin” Araújo
NRG
FiNESSE and s0m have separated from NRG which prompts them to look for more players. For now, they are left with two members of the former OpTic core.
- Austin “crashies” Roberts
- Victor “Victor” Wong
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Sentinels
- Zachary “zekken” Patrone
- Bryan “pANcada” Luna
- Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
- Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid
- Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro
Those are all the teams we know about so far. These are subject to change and the rosters will switch up as we get closer to VCT 2024. We will update this exact page as soon as we get more news about each team’s rosters.
