The world got hooked on anime quite recently. The craze for most fans started with Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis, Cowboy Bebop, and Serial Experiments. Nowadays we have blockbuster titles like Naruto, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, Bleach, and more. Naturally, game developers wasted no time tapping into this market, and we have several well-known anime games today. Likewise, this article will look at the best anime games you can find online that are worth playing.

These games encapsulate all the genres you can think of ranging from open-world to fighting games and action-adventure titles. We won’t stay exclusive to console titles and also look at the ones available on PC. Let us get started.

The Best Anime Games To Play in 2023 and Beyond

A couple of entries on this list are not based on traditional anime but have an anime-like art style which is why they fit perfectly. These are games that span across a variety of genres such as visual novel titles, action, fighting, and adventure so you will have plenty of options and can pick and choose according to what you like.

If console and PC don’t appeal to you, there are many titles like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact which are perfect games for mobile players.

10. Persona 5 Royal

Developer: P-Studio

P-Studio Publisher: Atlus

Starting the list off with Persona 5 Royal, we have a game that is not necessarily an anime game but has the art style of one. In addition, it is one of the best game franchises of all time which offers endless hours of fun and curious characters.

Persona 5 Royal is a role-playing game where you take on the character of Joker, a silent protagonist who is new in town and has a shady past. Soon you learn that the people of the town aren’t what they seem and they have bad ulterior motives. You get transported to a place called the metaverse along with a friend and soon find out you have the powers of a Wildcard; the ability to manifest multiple Personas.

The most famous aspect of the Persona games returns with the Social Link aspect where you will have to befriend people and take your friendship to the next level to gain gameplay buffs in the metaverse. Most of the people you befriend then go on to become part of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a group that navigates the metaverse and changes the hearts of corrupt people.

Essentially, the game is a hybrid between a dungeon crawler, action-adventure, and social simulation game which is tons of fun and offers something for everyone. We highly recommend that you check this game out before any other one on this list.

9. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Developer: Dimps

Dimps Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z is one of the best anime franchises of all time, not only that, but they have some really good games as well. DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 3 is on the hotlist of every DBZ fan and for good reason. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 comes quite close to the level of 3D detailing that Budokai Tenkaichi had but it doesn’t cut it. However, that does not mean this game is inherently bad.

Xenoverse 2 is an experience, to say the least. It is an action role-playing game where you take on the role of a silent protagonist who is able to navigate important events throughout the timeline of DBZ with the help of Future Trunks and the Time Patrol. You can customize the character that you play and give them abilities that are prominent in the franchise ranging from the Solar Flare to the Kamehame Ha.

In addition, once you surpass certain quests you can see various characters from the DBZ franchise hang around Conton City ranging from Tien, Piccolo, and Gohan to Goku and Vegeta. By all means, this game is an out-of-the-box journey that puts you alongside the Z Warriors in their quest and gives you a chance to retell the story of the DBZ franchise.

It might not be the cup of tea for most players who want a hands-on experience of playing the characters for the battle they partake in, like Tenkaichi 3 but it certainly works when it comes to the 3D-based environment.

8. Honkai Star Rail

Developer: miHoYo

miHoYo Publisher: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail is another entry on this list which might not necessarily be an anime game but does the job of looking the part through its art style. It took the world by storm when it was released in 2023 and is still a great-looking game due to the level of detail, story, and world-building set out by the developers at HoYo.

The game is a role-playing gacha video game that features multiple characters you can play as in a turn-based battle. The characters have unique abilities and weapons that inflict damage and apply passive nerfs to the enemies. Essentially, players have to control a team comprising four characters and lead them through missions solving problems, defeating enemies, and boss fights.

There are multiple story missions you can partake in and also side missions you can accomplish from various sources and places you visit. Honkai Star Rail has an exclusive list of quirky characters who have become fan favorites ranging from March 7th to Kafka and Dan Heng. Due to its anime-like art style, it has become a fan favorite among players.

Honkai Star Rail is almost like Genshin Impact. Both games share tons of similarities. Therefore, if you like playing Genshin, then you will enjoy Honkai Star Rail. It has tons of cool characters, huge open worlds, a fun combat and upgrade system, and tons of lore that will have you wanting more.

7. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

Developer: CyberConnect 2

CyberConnect 2 Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Who does not like Naruto? One of the greatest stories ever told turns into a fighting game where you can play as Naruto and other ninjas from the franchise. This is one of the best anime games and it has lots of elements that are worthy of praise including the fluent combat system which integrates techniques and moves flawlessly from the anime.

Although you can always play Ninja Storm 4, this one is a little better even though it was released a few years later and has visual upgrades. The game also has a mob battle mode where characters find mobs. The controls are changed for the mob mode. In addition, players can choose from 80 different playable characters which makes it even better.

The franchise has been in the eyes of the public for years. Therefore, making a game that can please the fans is a task in itself. The developers delivered and made a game that is evergreen and worth investing in for hours on end. Due to its simple premise and loyalty to the source material, the game received lots of praise from fans and critics alike.

In conclusion, if you are looking for the Ultimate Naruto experience filled with bits and pieces from the original storyline, then this is one of the best anime games for you. It has everything you would want from the franchise including emotions, high-end gameplay, and fast-paced action. You should give this a try if you like the DBZ Budokai fighting games.

6. My Hero Academia One’s Justice 2

Developer: Byking

Byking Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

My Hero Academia has quickly become a fan-favorite shonen anime due to its complex characters, emotional moments, plot twists, and various storylines involving larger-than-life villains. Taking advantage of the fan flare-up due to the anime, Bandai Namco set out on a mission to make a My Hero Academia game worthy of the success of the anime.

The first game and the second game lived up to the mark and gave the fans exactly what they wanted. A big roster consisting of their favorite characters, both heroes and villains. The game does a good job of simplifying the combat system so that it does not hamper the speed of the gameplay. The game expands on the characters of My Hero Academia’s abilities quite well and gives players a lot of freedom to use them up to their liking in a 3d environment.

One’s Justice also has fun environments you can play in which make the fights even more entertaining to watch. You will never get tired of playing as your favorite characters ranging from All Might and Deku to Bakugo and Tenya. You can also customize the costumes of the characters you have which is the icing on the cake.

New strategic changes like the Stamina system and the dodges make the game more strategic for those looking for an integration of other fighting games. All in all, this game is a title that My Hero Academia fans must try just for its beautiful graphics and gameplay. The sheer amount of character options is also a good incentive.

5. Sword Art Online Hollow Fragment

Developer: Aquria

Aquria Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

A lot of Sword Art Online players loved this game due to the combat system. However, the best part about this anime game is how flawlessly it blended visual novel, dungeon crawling and action-adventure game styles into one. The Sword Art Online franchise is most famous for its protagonist Kirito, who is ironically a womanizer. That fact is reflected in this game at times but it does not overpower the plot.

Players have argued that the progression of this game is far better than the plot of the anime. That you will have to figure out for yourself. However, we guarantee you one thing, you will have a lot of fun with the customizable abilities and everything that you can do to improve your character’s flexibility in battles.

The gameplay has tons of MMORPG elements which players of the genre will enjoy in addition to 100 characters that you can recruit on your journey. Essentially, you are playing a dungeon crawler, action-adventure, visual novel, and an MMORPG in one. There is also a limited multiplayer but don’t expect players to be playing it right now.

However, the biggest appeal of this game is that it can provide a true Sword Art Online experience that fans craved ever since they have watched the anime. Even though the reviewer scores do not show it, it is an experience worth trying out.

4. One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Developer: Omega Force

Omega Force Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 retells the story of the Wano Arc in a satisfying way. The combat system of this game is on par with the previous games in this series but it improves upon it a little. The combos are satisfying, the graphics are adequate and the storytelling takes the cake.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is amazingly funny and does the job of telling a good story with a little bit of everything in it. Essentially, the game summarizes 900 episodes worth of material in a few hours of the campaign and does the job well. There are more than 50 different characters to play from, each of them having a move-set that is fun to play and combo hundreds of mobs with.

The boss fights are short but satisfying and the story has lots of replayability value. The original cast return to voice the characters and the game’s engine recreates the moments from the show brilliantly. The game offers you the option to select one hero that is important to the story of each mission and then accompanying characters of your choosing.

The game’s length feels very short if you are one of those people who want to try out every character. However, that is the biggest appeal of this game. One Piece fans will have a grand old time deciphering and repeating mob-destroying combos of their favorite characters. Not to mention, the score is brilliant which keeps the epicness scale ticking.

3. Attack on Titan Wings of Freedom

Developer: Omega Force

Omega Force Publisher: Koei Tecmo

This is the Attack on Titan every fan of the anime should experience at least once in their lives. It is one of the best anime games to play and can easily be considered one of the best anime games. Due to its hack-and-slash nature, we have fast-paced action coupled with amazing voice acting. The game has tons of good things going for it including its graphics, an assortment of fan-favorite characters, and a large open world.

The main campaign allows you to play through the story of Attack on Titan. There are tons of things you can do in this game that will keep you occupied for hours ranging from equipment upgrades and weapon creation to exploration. There are also side quests you can take part in to unlock more accessible things.

This game also has a sequel that is worth checking out after you finish it. This game is no dark horse as it outsold Street Fighter V when it was released in Japan. There are epilogue chapters as well that you can check out should you complete the campaign missions. Attack on Titan Wings of Freedom is the kind of game that is an unexpected wonder.

It is one of the best anime games in recent times and the sequel is as good as the first one should you want to play it.

2. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Developer: Capcom, Digital Works Entertainment

Capcom, Digital Works Entertainment Publisher: Capcom

Visual Novels are the lifeblood of anime games and no one does it better than the original visual novel games. Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy combines three of the major visual novels; Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Justice for All, and Trials and Tribulations. Essentially, you are getting three different games in one and the story of one of the greatest anime characters of all time.

You will be busy solving cases by detecting and deciphering clues and also trialing in the courtroom. You can cross-examine witnesses, prove your client’s innocence, and combine evidence to solve cases. When a case is solved you unlock a new one and so on. The first game has five different cases you can solve. The second game, Justice for All has four cases while the third game, Trials and Tribulations has five.

The trilogy is one of the most thrilling and engaging visual novel experiences of all time as deciphering clues and attending court becomes the hardest thing you have to do. The reason why this game trilogy is so high up on this list is that it is not the usual action-adventure title. It will keep you on your toes and entertained throughout the trilogy.

The Phoenix Wright Trilogy is not for everyone but for fans of the franchise it is a nice gift of what made their childhood awesome. We definitely recommend playing this if you are a fan of visual novels.

1. Doki Doki Literature Club

Developer: Team Salvato

Team Salvato Publisher: Team Salvato

This is the anime game most gamers start with if they are a fan of anime. On paper, this looks like a harem anime visual novel but soon turns into something that you wouldn’t expect in any wholesome and tacky harem anime. You control a protagonist who joins the high school’s literature club and is given the option to pursue three out of the four girls present in the club.

Initially, you will that this game is a dating simulator but after a point in time, it turns into a psychological horror game with fourth wall breaks and more. This game has the darkest moments any anime game that is expected to be a wholesome dating sim could have. With dark themes such as suicide, depression, and metafictional storytelling, Doki Doki Literature Club is not for the lighthearted.

Having said that, it is an exploration into the psyche of humans, no matter how extreme it gets at times. That is why, we recommend that you proceed with caution as it is going to get uncomfortable at times. That being said, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience so we definitely recommend that you play this game at least once.