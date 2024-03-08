“Can’t Yall Just Wait for the Official Album Rollout?” – Slipz Confirms IShowSpeed’s Music Album Will Release This Month

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become a household name in the streaming community with over 23.2 million subscribers. Aside from content creation and live streaming, the young American has also tried his luck in music. His growing fandom is eagerly waiting for his next song.

Advertisement

DJ Scheme recently shared an Instagram story, where he released a list of songs with the Brazilian flag emoji. This piqued the interest of a few fans as there have been rumors about a collaboration between the Brazilian DJ and Speed following the latter’s Brazil Trip.

Advertisement

However, fans could not find Speed’s upcoming track/album in Scheme’s Instagram story. Thus, they started hounding the Brazilian music producer in hopes of an answer about whether their beloved streamer was collaborating with him. However, the confirmation finally came via Scheme’s mod, Slipz.

“Can’t yall just wait for the official album roll out? Have you considered that marketing is being thought through? Album will be out this month. That’s all I’m giving you.”

Slipz took to his X (formerly Twitter) account before reprimanding fans for losing their patience. He first insisted that Speed’s name not being included in the list of songs was a part of their promotion strategy. Furthermore, Splitz also acknowledged the collab and revealed that Speed’s upcoming album with DJ Scheme will release in March 2024.

Who is DJ Scheme with whom IShowSpeed is making a song?

DJ Scheme is a well-known name among music enthusiasts, especially those who like hip-hop. He is a renowned music producer and DJ, who is known for creating music for the late American rapper Juice WRLD. He has also worked with other big-name artists like YBN Nahmir, Lil Yachty, and XXXTentacion.

The upcoming song is a part of DJ Scheme’s new album, although it is not his only collaboration with IShowSpeed. The 26-year-old has produced music for the young YouTuber’s song called “Portuginies” which was released on July 5, 2023. The song currently has over 10 million views on YouTube and over 4.3 million streams on Spotify.

Advertisement

After witnessing the success of Speed and Scheme’s past collaboration, we can expect their upcoming song to be a hit. It might not be a lyrical masterpiece, but it will definetly be something catchy that fans can vibe to. As for the song’s announcement, fans should keep an eye on DJ Scheme’s social media. However, we will also keep fans updated about their new musical collaboration.