Sniper Rifles are underutilized now that Battle Rifles and SMGs have taken over the game. This guide will look at how deadly Snipers can be by looking at the best Sniper Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Warzone 2 meta has constantly kept changing. Firstly, it was RPKs and Fennecs, while in the previous seasons, it was the Cronen Squall through and through. Although a couple of months back, Activision put a ban on One-Shot Kill Sniper Rifles in Ranked Play which gave rise to the Signal 50 meta, which is still dominating the game.

That being said, we are going to look at the best class loadout for all of the Snipers in the game. Although, most of them are not actively present in the current meta. The newest weapon, the .300 Carrack is also absent despite it being a good semi-automatic Sniper. Let us break everything down.

Contents

The Best Sniper Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

7. LA-B 330 Attachments

6. SP-X 80 Attachments

5. Victus XMR Attachments

4. FJX Imperium Attachments

3. MCPR-300 Attachments

2. .300 Carrack Attachments

1. Signal 50 Attachments

Secondary ISO 45 Attachments

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

Since One Shot Sniper Rifles are essentially banned in Ranked Play, their use of them, even in Casual game modes, is decreasing. The Signal 50 and the .300 Carrack’s pick rate has skyrocketed, and the One Shot Sniper Rifles like the FJX Imperium and MCPR-300 are used even less now.

That is why it is important to move along with the meta and keep adapting. However, if you cannot adjust with semi-auto Snipers and are old school, you can always switch to an MCPR-300 or a Battle Rifle if you are playing Ranked. Let us take a look at the best class loadout for each Sniper Rifle currently in the game so you can pick and choose from your favorites.

7. LA-B 330

This is the poorest Sniper Rifle in the game and is in dire need of a buff. It does not have One Shot capability and is even poor when it comes to handling. That is why we recommend skipping on this weapon if you can. Its fire rate is slower compared to the other weapons of the same category, and it is an average Sniper Rifle at best.

That being said, if you are still a fan of it and want to use it just to try it out, we recommend running the loadout below. It is meant to negate the weaknesses of the weapon as much as possible so it is at least useable. Although considering the weaknesses of the weapon, there is no reason to use it for any game mode.

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Bryson Streamline

Bryson Streamline Ammunition : .300 High Velocity

: .300 High Velocity Barrel: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Comb: Aim Assist 406

We start off with the FSS OLE-V Laser to increase our ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. It helps the weapon be a little faster when ADSing so that you can at least take a shot at the enemy. Follow that up with the Bryson Streamline Stock.

The Bryson Streamline increases the sprint speed and aim walking speed so that you are more agile with the weapon. The .300 High Velocity Ammunition increases the bullet velocity of the weapon slightly, which helps a little towards the weapon’s TTK. The 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory increases the hip-fire recoil control and ADS speed.

Essentially, we are trying to make this a faster Sniper so that we can scope in and take multiple shots at the enemy to have a chance to kill them. Finish the loadout off with the Aim Assist 406 to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed further.

6. SP-X 80

Coming right along towards the SP-X 80. It suffers from almost the same problems that the LA-B 330 has but is just slightly better. Although you will still have a hard time one shotting enemies with this weapon. The low rate of fire also makes it a little difficult to pull your gun up faster to fire a second shot.

That being said, it is important to remember that the pick rate for these weapons is next to 0%. Therefore, it is going to take a massive buff or a nerf to other Sniper Rifles for this weapon to shine. Let us look at the loadout for this weapon.

Attachments

Ammunition : .300 High Velocity

: .300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

We begin with the .300 High-Velocity Ammunition so we can increase the bullet velocity of the weapon by a little. Follow that up with the Schlager Match Grip, which will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed, making the weapon a little manageable.

Next comes the Max DMR Precision stock to increase the ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and aiming stability, allowing us to fire long-range. This weapon takes a minimum of two shots to kill, even if you max out the bullet velocity in most cases.

We are also going to use the Nilsound 90 to suppress the weapon. If the enemy finds out where you shot from, you” most certainly get killed, but if you have a suppressor on, there is a chance you can get the second shot off as well. It also provides added bullet velocity, which can be useful.

Finish off the loadout with the FSS OLE-V Laser to increase the stability and mobility of the weapon.

5. Victus XMR

The Victus XMR in the earlier seasons was one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2, but as time went on, new weapons came out, and nerfs ruined its effectiveness. Now, it is just a step above the SP-X 80. However, that does not mean it is a completely unusable weapon, it’s just that there are better options.

However, if you still prefer using this weapon, then this class loadout will help you out a ton. It is made to one-shot enemies no matter the range. The real downside of the weapon compared to the other Snipers is its lower mobility.

Attachments

Ammunition : .50 Cal Explosive

: .50 Cal Explosive Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: XRK Rise

XRK Rise Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

We start off with a .50 Cal Explosive Ammunition, which ensures that we land those one-shot headshots. This weapon attachment also increases damage to the vehicles. Follow that up with the Bruen Q900 Grip, which increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed which is going to let us pull our gun up faster than usual.

The XRK Stock is also a worthy investment for this Sniper Rifle as it improves the ADS speed further, along with providing a faster sprint speed and crouch movement speed. We follow that up with the Nilsound 90 Silencer, which helps you stay off the enemy’s radar and it also increases the bullet velocity.

The Mack 8 33.5 Super is going to increase the bullet velocity further and also increase damage range at the same time. This attachment also increases hip-fire accuracy, although it might not be that useful.

4. FJX Imperium

Moving up the ladder to the best Sniper Rifles in the game, we have the FJX Imperium, which was a leading one-shot Sniper in Seasons 3 and 4. However, ever since these kinds of Sniper Rifles took a ban in Ranked Play, they disappeared. However, that does not mean they won’t work in Resurgence or DMZ modes.

It is just as effective at neutralizing enemies. This weapon’s stats are well rounded, it can one-shot enemies, and it has nice mobility and stability that does not hinder accuracy over long ranges. This is one of the Sniper Rifles we recommend you use. Let us look at the loadout for this weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Schlager Night View/ Forge Tac Delta

Schlager Night View/ Forge Tac Delta Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Ammunition: .408 Explosive

We start off with the Nilsound 90 Silencer, which helps us stay hidden in addition to increasing the bullet velocity of the weapon. We pair that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser for added mobility and stability. This attachment increases ADS speed and sprint to fire in addition to aiming stability.

We do recommend using an Optic because of their signature abilities. Although, if given a choice between two options, we’d go with the Schlager Night View since it lets us see through smokes and highlights enemies. The Forge Tac Delta is also a good scope. Use what you have and experiment with the choices.

We also go with the Skull-40 Rear Grip. It increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed further. Finish off the loadout with the .408 explosive ammunition, which will help us one-shot the enemy without any problems. It also increases the weapon’s damage range which helps in long-range headshots.

3. MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is the gold standard for one-shot Sniper Rifles because it has the best stats out of all of them. With a current pick rate of 2.8%, this weapon is alive and well in the hands of the Warzone 2 Sniping community. It is one of the best Snipers due to its base damage, and one can build it up for so much more than it offers.

This weapon has a better ADS and sprint-to-fire time which makes it helpful in taking shots over long-range faster. This is important when you are looking to down multiple enemies. It also has extra shots in comparison to the FJX Imperium.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5-Round Mag

We start with a Nilsound 90 silencer, as usual, as it provides a good increase in bullet velocity in addition to silencing the weapon so that you do not get spotted by enemies. In addition to the muzzle, we will also equip a Barrel, the 22″ OMX-456 is the best option for this particular weapon. Apart from increasing the bullet velocity of the weapon, this attachment also increases the recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

The Forget Tac Delta 4 is going to be the go-to choice for the Optic. Although you can equip anything you’d like. We are also going to use the .300 Mag Explosive to ensure that this weapon one-shot enemies no matter the range. We finish off the loadout with the 5-Round Mag because it decreases the magazine size, thus making the weapon lighter and more agile. The attachment also increases reload speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed which is the best advantage you can give to a slow weapon like this.

2. .300 Carrack

The .300 Carrack is the latest addition to the Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle family. This weapon is one of a kind and almost the best when it comes to killing enemies in medium to long ranges. It is incredibly powerful and nearly as good as the Signal 50. It has a 15 Round Mag, which is a great feature for a semi-automatic Sniper Rifle.

This feature will help you down enemies with two shots and move on to the next one if you are quick enough. Moreover, it will also hope to increase the weapon’s speed and bullet velocity. Besides, this weapon is easy to unlock, as you can get it through the Season 5 Battle Pass, and it is extremely forgiving for newer players. Let us get into it.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: Heavy-Tac 300

Heavy-Tac 300 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

We start off with the Bruen Agent 90 muzzle. This attachment increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, all of which will be useful in long-range engagements. It even suppresses the weapon, which keeps you off the radar. We can also equip the Heavy-Tac 300, which has the same stat bonuses as the muzzle.

Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW for increased mobility and stability. For more bullet velocity, we equip the .300 High Velocity ammunition, which is going to increase the TTK so that it kills faster. Lastly, finish off the loadout with the Forge Tac Delta 4. The Forge Tac Delta 4 is going to help you out in terms of long-range engagements. Its magnification is more than enough to carry you over the line and kill enemies.

1. Signal 50

In Season 5, the Signal 50 rules the Sniper department. It is the best Sniper after all the patches and the ban on the One Shot Snipers in Ranked, and for good reason. It has enough damage, a semi-automatic fire rate, a good range, and damage.

The truth about One Shot Snipers is that you have to be really consistent in aiming. However, with the two-shot semi-autos, two body-shots are easy to hit, and it will take out most enemies. We are going to build this weapon up to be one of the strongest weapons in the game. It has an 8.7 % pick rate in the game currently. Let us take a look at the loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Silencer

: Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition : .50 Cal High Velocity

: .50 Cal High Velocity Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Optic: Schlager Night View

First, we will start off with the Nilsound 90 suppressor because it will increase the weapon’s bullet velocity and suppresses the weapon so that you can stay off the radar. We follow that attachment off with the FSS OLE-V Laser, increasing the mobility and stability of the weapon, which will be required for medium to close-range combat.

For the Ammunition, we will equip the .50 Cal High Velocity. The High-Velocity Ammunition is going to help you kill enemies faster because it increases the bullet velocity of the weapon. Follow that up with the 29″ TV Kilo50.

The 29″ TV Kilo-50 is one of the best barrels in increasing hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. It might lower the mobility and handling, but it turns the weapon lethal. Meanwhile, the Schlager Night View is the best Optic to use for the Signal 50 because of its magnification and the thermal imaging it provides.

Secondary

For the secondary, we are going with the one and only ISO 45. This weapon is currently the best SMG in the game and is viable in medium ranges as well. Its fire rate is good, mobility is one of the best in class, and the recoil control is optimal. That is why it is better than most SMGs in the game. We are going to build it up for speed and stability so it complements your slow Sniper well.

The ISO 45 became the most used SMG in the game in Season 5. However, if you are much more comfortable with having stable firepower than a speedy SMG, you can also go with a TAQ-V. That being said, let us take a look at the ISO 45.

ISO 45 Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah Stock

SK-3 Cheetah Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

We start off with the VLK LZR 7MW because it increases the mobility and stability of the weapon. We will need it for close-range engagements. After that, we use the SK-3 Cheetah Stock to increase the sprint speed, aim walking speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed. This will help you be agile and always on the move. It also increases strafing.

The 45-Round Magazine is going to better your ammo management since it lets you have more bullets. Those will help because this weapon eats ammo like crazy. For the Rear Grip, we go with the EXP Shear. The EXP Shear is going to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon.

Finish the loadout with the Lockshot KT85, which will better the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon. It is also going to help in medium-range gunfights.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we will go with a setup that promotes survivability rather than aggression since having a Sniper sort of limits you if you cannot hit your shots. Your SMG is going to help you get out of a troublesome situation if you get caught with a Sniper in your hands. The perks will ensure it is a seamless transition.

Let us take a look at all of them.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Double Time since it effectively doubles the duration of the tactical sprint and crouch movement speed by 30%. Couple that with Overkill since it lets you carry a second primary in your loadout, that being the ISO 45 in this case.

For the bonus perk, we will go with Fast Hands. The perk is one of the best when it comes to Sniper Support loadouts, as it allows you to change weapons faster and reload quicker. Finish off the loadout with High Alert.

High Alert is one of the best perks for survivability as your vision is going to pulse every time someone is winding up to take a shot at you. For the lethal, we recommend going with a Throwing Knife because it can instantly kill an enemy on impact.

For the tactical, we recommend going with a Smoke Grenade because it provides good cover for repositioning or when you are reviving your teammates. A versatile option no matter the class loadout.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are built with survivability and damage in mind. Of course, not every Sniper is the same, which is why we recommend using only the Top 5 loadouts if you want to deal deadly damage to your enemies. In addition, the perk setup has some of the best synergies with these loadouts as they complement the second primary we have packed.

The one-shot capability of some of these Snipers is going to be important in Casual Modes. Meanwhile, the Signal 50 and .300 Carrack are going to be an important part of Ranked Play should you decide to use them there.

If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other Warzone 2 articles. You can check them out here.