Steam Winter Sale 2023: Best Story Games to Look Out For

While many games are known for their gameplay, some might prefer good storytelling over that and Steam Winter Sale 2023 has those titles at a discount. This sale will be ending on January 4, 2023, so it is best to grab these deals before they are gone. So we have created a list of games with excellent stories that are available on Valve’s online store.

Story games have been a way of communicating great tales on visual and interactive mediums. Throughout the years there have been releases of many games that feature great stories and Steam Winter Sale 2023 has put a price cut on many.

While many RPG and AAA titles depend on gameplay, we will rather focus on those games that emphasize storytelling that touches the hearts of the masses. Here are our picks for the best story games you can purchase during this seasonal sale.

(Please note that this list doesn’t follow a ranking order and are just suggestions for gamers to consider.)

5) Firewatch – $4.99

Developer: Campo Santo

Publisher: Campo Santo, Panic

Firewatch was released in 2016 and features a great story that should be explored by everyone at least once. Steam Winter Sale 2023 has provided a massive price reduction and can now be afforded more easily. The game even got awarded for being the Best Indie Game at the Golden Joystick Awards in 2016.

Firewatch takes place in 1989 and features a character named Henry who takes up the job of fire lookout following the development of early-onset dementia. Upon reaching there, Henry gets in connection with Delilah, a fellow fire lookout operative. The slow build-up of the narrative between both characters is something many still appreciate to this date.

Apart from the story, Firewatch even has a vivid world to explore which is always beautiful to look at. The landscape of the game also plays a huge role in the narrative as it reflects the mood of the scene. The game depicts the highs and lows of life, which make it special in the eyes of many.

4) Life Is Strange (Remastered) – $19.99

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Square Enix

Life Is Strange was originally released in 2015 and later remastered in 2022 with better graphics due to its popularity. The game features Maxine “Max” Caulfield who discovers her time-rewinding powers to benefit the place she grew up in. However, that soon turns into a disaster due to her changing fates of others.

The best part about Life Is Strange is how the story evolves according to the choices made by the players. Like in the real world, choice has its effects which in turn affect another. Some choices can be fixed using Max’s powers, but some events are bound to happen depending on past choices.

The concept of time travel has been depicted unusually and leads to different types of plot twists that cannot be anticipated. If you never got the chance to play the game before then you can give it a shot by purchasing it during The Steam Winter Sale 2023. The game has been created like a TV Series, so it consists of 5 very intriguing episodes.

3) Telltale’s The Walking Dead – $3.74

Developer: Telltale Games, Skybound Games

Publisher: Telltale Games, Skybound Games

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic zombie survival TV show from AMC Studios and Telltale adapted a story in the same universe. The story begins with the zombie outbreak and looks at how society soon fell due to it. This game got Telltale the industry spotlight by providing an emotional journey like no other.

You take on the story of The Walking Dead as Lee Everett, a convicted murderer who was transported to prison to serve his sentence. However, his fate soon changed due to the impending zombie apocalypse which changed his life forever. As you progress the story, you’ll find a girl named Clementine and start a journey to reunite her with her family.

In The Walking Dead game by Telltale, you’ll come by many memorable characters and their journey through the dark times. This story is considered a classic among gamers and highly emotional in a lot of ways. If you’re into post-apocalyptic stories, you should get it while Steam Winter Sale 2023 lasts.

2) Wolf Among Us – $5.24

Developer: Telltale Games

Publisher: Telltale Games

Wolf Among Us is one of the most innovative stories anyone could come across as it takes on fables in an unfamiliar manner. Most of you might be acquainted with fairytales like Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Red Riding Hood. This game uses well-known fables to deliver a more mature story by combining them into one big story.

You take on the story as Bigby Wolf, famously known as the Big Bad Wolf in many known fables. Instead of being the bad guy, Bigby is the Sheriff of Fable Town and upholds the law in the fantastical yet modern world. The darker and grim take on the genre is refreshing to many and has an intriguing serial murder story that you need to solve.

Wolf Among Us even features iconic book characters from various fables who took different roles in the new modern world. The game experience also changes according to the choices you make and delivers a uniquely tailored story for all. Due to its popularity, fans are still eagerly waiting for the next season of the game due to the cliffhanger it had and you can join the hype train by playing the first part.

1) Detroit: Become Human – $15.99

Developer: Quantic Dream

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Have you ever pondered the question of what will happen if Artificial Intelligence evolves enough to integrate with society completely with the face of humans? Detroit: Become Human takes on this exact concept and narrates a story completely dependent on player choices. Unlike Telltale games, this title features a total of 85 endings which are closely related to each other.

With every major choice taken in Detriot: Become Human, the effects completely change the story. Due to the interconnectivity of the full narrative, you might come across different endings in every game session making it very special. This level of detail in the story is still unmatched in the storytelling genre and remains on top of the throne.

There are three main characters in the game and they have their conscience, and choosing to uphold it or not completely depends on you. Every character has a backstory that gives them their traits and you can explore them too. Moreover, you get your own unique story if you play it as your choices are bound to be different from others.