When is Steam Autumn Sale 2023 starting?

Steam Autumn Sale is one of the biggest seasonal discount fest that takes place on Valve’s online marketplace. As always the many titles will be available at a lower price for a week starting from November 21, 2023. This will be a great time for gamers to grab titles for their library and enjoy them during their free time.

According to an official notice from Steam, the Autumn Sale will be active between November 21 to 28, 2023. The starting and ending timing for the sale goes as follows for various regions globally:

Los Angeles (USA): 10 am PST, November 21, 2023 to 10 am PST, November 28, 2023.

New York (USA) and Quebec (Canada): 1 pm ET, November 21, 2023, to 1 pm ET, November 28, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): 3 pm BRT, November 21, 2023, to 3 pm BRT, November 21, 2023.

Dublin (UK and Ireland): 6 pm BST, November 21, 2023, to 6 pm BST, November 28, 2023.

Gent (Belgium): 7 pm CEST, November 21, 2023 to 7 pm CEST, November 21.

New Delhi (India): 11:30 pm IST, November 21, 2023, to 11:30 pm IST, November 28, 2023.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): 2 am MYT, November 22, 2023 to 2 am MYT, November 29, 2023.

Tokyo (Japan): 3 am JST, November 22, 2023, to 3 am JST, November 29, 2023.

Sydney (Australia): 4 am AEST, November 22, 2023, to 4 am AEST, November 29, 2023.

Auckland (New Zealand): 7 pm NZST, November 22, 2023, to 7 pm NZST, November 29, 2023.

Once the sale ends, all the discount-listed games won’t be available at a lower price and will go back to their originally listed price. In case that happens, the Steam Winter Sale would be the next stop, if you wish to purchase games at discounted prices.

Everything to know about Steam Awards, shown during Autumn Sale 2023

Steam Awards nomination and voting will simultaneously commence with the Autum Sale. In this, every Steam user has the opportunity to vote for their favorite games released this year. The following are the categories set for this year’s in-Steam award ceremony:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

NEW: Best Game on Steam Deck

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At (no offense)

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

The results will be shown once the voting period ends and Valve might give a specific sale on those titles. Thus, it would be great if users vote during this phase to receive certain bonuses on the title. Additionally, voting also yields extra experience points and a special badge for bragging rights.

To get the experience points, users have to vote for their favorite title in each category or review them. By completing these tasks, the user will be granted with 100 profile XP and level up their Steam account. There are no benefits to leveling up Steam profiles, but is great for showing it off to friends.