Steam Winter Sale 2023: Best Open World Games to Buy

Steam is currently hosting its biggest seasonal event, the Steam Winter Sale 2023, which is giving away many open-world titles at a discount. During the holidays you might feel like exploring new worlds that are mesmerizing to look at and offer a lot of activities. If you’re willing to buy games from this genre then we have created his title with exactly that in mind.

Best Open World Games You Should Buy in Steam Winter Sale 2023

Open-world games have been in massive demand for years and continue to do so to this date. With the arrival of the Steam Winter Sale 2023, many games in the genre are available at a lower price. However, the library size of Valve’s online game store is overwhelmingly large and it becomes difficult to pick the best among all.

Now there are various types of open-world games and all of them cater to the need for certain fanbases. Thus, this article contains a combined list of games from various genres that have a great open world for exploration.

(This list has been written as a suggestion of games and doesn’t follow a standardized ranking order.)

5) Elden Ring – $35.99

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

For fans of a fantasy world that is unforgiving at best, Elden Ring appears in the list first. If you’re familiar with the Dark Souls franchise, this game takes the same concept to an open-world format, and it took the world by storm upon release.

If you have missed out on the opportunity to try out Elden Ring or planned to buy it for a long time, Steam Winter Sale 2023 could be the right time. The game features a massive open world that has some great boss fights and defeating them gives you a sense of achievement. While the game is difficult for many, that the exactly what makes the special.

The game also features multiple endings, but you have to be focused when undertaking a quest as there is no objective tracker. Moreover, the game even features RPG mechanics, which allow you to create a character of your choice from scratch. Not to forget, the game even got the Game of the Year award in 2022, which is a notable achievement for FromSoftware.

4) Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – $9.99

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

If Elden Ring is too difficult for you, maybe you can mellow down a bit with Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. The game also takes place in a fantasy world filled with monsters and beasts which break havoc around the lands of the game. As a Witcher, your task is to undertake the mission to hunt monsters that spoil The Continent in exchange for money or favor.

Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt consists of various biomes and portrays the beauty of the medieval fantasy theme splendidly. The game even has a next-generation graphics refresh that makes it not only look good but also perform well in every aspect like gameplay and performance. Additionally, the world of the game is full of activities that are fun to play and even help you earn a little bit extra coins on the go.

Apart from the massive open world, Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt even has a great story that is appealing to many. With the culmination of a grand open world and story, the game is a must-buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2023 and is worth its price.

3) Sea of Thieves – $19.99

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

If you had a childhood fantasy of becoming a pirate captain, the Sea of Thieves could be the right pick for you. While the graphics of the game aren’t as impressive, the exploration of the game is interesting enough to garner players globally. The game even gets updated frequently with new additions that keep the game fresh and fun for all.

The open world of Sea of Thieves always keeps you adhered to the game as you discover something brand new all the time. The sense of discovery is something that caters to the dreams of players wanting to become a pirate and create their legacy. Additionally, you also come by various ship battles with other players that give a sense of true piracy.

Keep in mind that Sea of Thieves doesn’t follow a certain storyline, but allows players to create their own. To fit with the game, they have to communicate with each other and spread menace with their crew. This game comprises everything a pirate could do and players have the full freedom to do as they please.

2) No Man’s Sky – $29.99

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games

Think the sea is too limited for your exploring needs then how about setting for the stars in the infinite universe? No Man’s Sky is a space exploration game that evolved over the years and created an exploration experience like others. Moreover, the game was also used as a milestone for space exploration games and even made Starfield look bland compared to the experience it provides.

No Man’s Sky features 18 quintillion planets which are procedurally generated with unique content every time. Moreover, you also get to build your custom spaceship to travel the cosmos and unveil the secrets of the universe. Being a live-service game, the game gets free updates from time to improve the exploration and interactivity of the game.

No Man’s Sky does feature a story that supports the gameplay progression and doesn’t keep the game feeling bland. The game is currently available for $30 which makes it a worthy purchase during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most critically acclaimed titles by Rockstar Games and is mainly known for its unique storyline. However, that isn’t the only attractive feature, as it has a well-detailed massive open world. Furthermore, the graphics of the game make you feel like you’re in the moment which is a nice addition.

The best part about the open world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is how it portrays the Wild West era with its in-game aesthetics. The game contains creatures and vegetation that mimic the real world and react to the world. The highly detailed world of the game is something that many appreciate and looks beautiful in every run.

Due to the passion that was given to create a well-detailed gameplay experience, the game even managed to get nominated for the Game of the Year Award in 2018. If you’re willing to become a gunslinger in the late 1800s, then this game should be purchased during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.