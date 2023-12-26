Steam Winter Sale 2023: Best Action-Adventure Games to Purchase

If the action-adventure genre is your groove, then Steam Winter Sale 2023 is showcasing a grand catalog up for sale on their platform. The thrilling experience of this genre is something that is adored by fans which leads to the release of new ones every year. If you’re a fan of the genre and looking forward to buying a title, you’ve arrived at the right place as we have prepared a list just for you.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Action Adventure Games to Buy During Steam Winter Sale 2023

5) Last of Us Part I – $40.19

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $35.99

3) It Takes Two – $9.99

2) God of War – $24.99

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79

Best Action-Adventure Games to Buy During Steam Winter Sale 2023

Action-adventure games are mostly known for their always-happening gameplay which doesn’t make the game feel bland at any point in time. Valve’s online store holds a massive library of games belonging to the genre, however, only a few can be considered the best in 2023. With the arrival of Steam Winter Sale 2023, you can great deals on the games mentioned, and worth the time you invest.

To make the buying process simple for you, we have created a list containing 5 games you should buy during this discount fest. It should be minded that all the mentioned games are just suggestions and do not follow a ranking order. With that said, let us look at the top five picks for the action-adventure genre.

Advertisement

5) Last of Us Part I – $40.19

Developer: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Last of US has one of the most iconic stories in the history of gaming which led to the creation of a live-adaptation web series. The story takes place in a virus-infected world that turned humans into zombies by a parasitic fungus. With the coming of hard times, society has turned more hard-boiled and willing to survive at all costs, Joel, the protagonist of the story gets the task of smuggling Ellie.

The adventure of going across post-apocalyptic America is not just beautiful but also horrifying as things have changed drastically. The game features survival mechanics too which emphasizes gathering resources to successfully get through situations. While it seems like a survival horror, the action provided in the entire storyline pumps adrenaline from time to time.

Apart from the story and gameplay, the game also features a great music score by Gustavo Santaolla, which brings a country feeling to the game. If you haven’t tried the game out on release and waited for the right moment, then grab it while the Steam Winter Sale 2023 lasts.

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $35.99

Developer: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is one of the most favorite comic superheroes in the world and Insomniac Games seized their success with their open-world game. The game takes the web-swinging hero on a new adventure where faces multiple threats like Vulture, Dr. Octopus, Mr. Negative, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man took the gaming world by storm as a PlayStation exclusive and how it captured the world with its world-building and story. While games like Amazing Spider-Man and the original Spider-Man game series by Activision, none could not reach the potential of this game. For fans of the superhero and general players, the game is fun and has a lot to do.

Advertisement

Additionally, the game also has various DLCs that extend the stories with more iconic characters like Hammerhead, Cat Woman, and more. Moreover, the game also got selected for the Game of the Year nominee list in 2018, and this showcases how good the game is. If you are willing for some fast-paced combat combined with a great story, then we suggest you buy it during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

3) It Takes Two – $9.99

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: Electronic Arts

It Takes Two is an action-adventure co-op game that needs to be played by two players to fix the relationship between May and Cody. The game takes place in a fantastical world created out of the surroundings of the house that connects the couple. The best part is how common places and things we use have been turned into a larger world that is living and breathing to tell the back story of the couple.

It Takes Two is full of action and fun level that requires problem-solving skills and coordination between players to get over every challenge the game has to provide. All these challenges are created out of day-to-day items which makes it unique as Fable, an A-RPG created for Xbox. Additionally, this game even has great action sequences that make you appreciate the game more and more.

It Takes Two even managed to become Game of the Year in 2021, for its unique take and exceptional co-op experience. If you have a friend or a partner to tag along, this game is one of the best the action-adventure genre could provide during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) God of War – $24.99

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

The God of War franchise took a new direction after its release for PlayStation 4 in 2018 with a more mature Kratos. The game took after Norse mythology and moved from its Greek roots, to deliver a never-seen-before storyline. The game features iconic mythological identities like the World Snake, Mimir, Freya, Baldur, and more.

God of War takes place in the Nine Realms mentioned in Norse mythology and is fully explorable during the adventure. All these realms have their distinct setting and foes with different attack patterns and are fun to come by. Furthermore, the music in the game makes you feel like a warrior, which is a nice touch.

God of War also has a great combat system that is not only fun but challenging for players too. If you’re a fan of gore and heavy combat, then you can try this game by purchasing it from Steam during Winter Sale 2023.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place during the late 1800s when Western America was full of outlaws. This title is a prequel to the first game and features a character named Arthur Morgan who is trying to get back to Blackwater. However, the journey back is difficult as the place crawls with law enforcement.

If you’ve had a dream of becoming a gunslinger like Clint Eastwood, Red Dead Redemption 2 can fulfill that dream on the PC platform. While Rockstar Games is more popular with titles like Grand Theft Auto, this title is at par with the quality of gameplay it provides. You’ll get to pull off bank heists, stealing carriages, and creating havoc in towns, like a Wild Western outlaw would do.

Red Dead Redemption 2 even has some RPG mechanics that require you to feed yourself, and even maintain your weapons and horses to keep them in peak condition. The level of attention given to the game is very impressive and even managed to get nominated for Game of the Year in 2018 for its splendid level of detail.