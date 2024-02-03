Will You Be Able to Date NPCs in Avowed?

Dating an NPC is an interesting aspect of any action-adventure game. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Skyrim, and Starfield excel at creating intriguing NPCs that are also available on the dating chain. However, not all AAA games can integrate this system. Avowed is another game on the same spectrum that is set to surprise fans.

However, in this particular title, one won’t be able to date NPCs. Avowed follows the same action-adventure format as its peers mentioned above, except for this one particular feature. It is one of the most hyped releases in 2024. Upon release, it will have tons of content for Xbox fans to enjoy. Among them, will be lots of companion friendships.

Just like Outer Worlds and Midnight Suns, instead of following a popular romance system, the developers want to focus on emphasizing thoughtful and deep companionships. In an interview with IGN, Avowed’s Game Director Carrie Patel from Obsidian Entertainment mentions that building a dedicated romance system for any game is a “ton of work.” However, she also ensures fans that they should “never say never.” Although Avowed might not have a romance system at launch, they might integrate it down the line.

Avowed Prioritizes a Thoughtful Companion Friendships over a Dedicated Romance System

Carrie Patel mentions that establishing a romance system takes a lot of time. Giving the fans a fulfilling relationship between characters that is true to the NPC and the protagonist requires every cog to align perfectly. Delivering that can take months of planning which takes the focus out of the gameplay and other elements. However, Patel ensures fans stay on their toes because dating could be integrated in the future for Avowed.

Patel also mentions that fans have tons of expectations for these possible romance options and nailing those like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Fallout 4 is difficult. Patel also mentions that the romance itself is “a big ask.” On top of that, the story of Avowed doesn’t necessarily “lend itself” to romantic connections. Now, in terms of friendships, there are multiple ways the player could befriend the NPCs. That is all dependent on their choices and the way they play the game.

The interesting thing about these companion systems is that they will be able to respond to the player like a person in real life. If you behave nicely, they respond nicely and if you are rude, then they will let you know that. Obsidian is planning to release Avowed for the Xbox Series X/S and Windows in 2024. As the game’s release gets nearer, we keep getting more information about the story and gameplay.

Will an option to Date NPCs be Added in the Future for Avowed?

Based on the response of Carrie Patel, dating is not a priority for the Avowed team as they are focusing on the story and finalizing everything for the game’s release. However, once it is released, a post-game romance option can be added along with a host of other features. If the studio decides to work on the game after release, then there is a chance they could add it in the future. However, it might not be a concrete thing as it requires a ton of work. Obsidian Entertainment is also working on Outer Worlds 2 as we speak aside from Avowed so they might not prioritize this endeavor.